Stock up, down after Giants’ 28-20 loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20, on Thanksgiving Day after surrendering an early second half lead. The loss drops them to 7-4 on the season and 1-3 over their last four games.

Although the Giants still control their own playoff fate, confidence in the team is fading. Doubt is beginning to creep in and frustration is mounting.

Whose stock is up and whose is down after the Week 12 loss? Let’s take a look.

Stock up: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

We argued recently that Kayvon Thibodeaux had to start drawing holds in order to unlock the next phase of his rookie progression. He managed to do that on Thursday and not so coincidentally, he became a major factor on defense.

Thibs recorded five QB hits to go along with one tackle and while he didn’t notch a sack, there’s no denying how dominant he was.

Stock down: Saquon Barkley

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Brian Daboll insists Saquon Barkley’s early season workload hasn’t tired him out, and the running back seems to agree. But there’s no denying that he’s fallen off a cliff.

Some of that is the fault of the offensive line, who have been injured and struggling. Another part of that is opposing defense selling out to stop Barkley. But there’s more to it than that.

Barkley seems hesitant at times, has done some tip-toeing and hasn’t factored in favorably through the air. It was a rough showing on Thursday.

Stock up: Rodarius Williams

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Thrust into an unexpectedly large role, Rodarius Williams played well on Thanksgiving. He wasn’t perfect but given the circumstances, it was impressive.

Williams made an incredible toe-tapping interception off the arm of Dak Prescott and also recorded two passes defensed and one solo tackle on the night.

Just like his rookie season, you see flashes of legitimate talent in Williams.

Stock down: Andrew Thomas

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Andrew Thomas was sick coming into the game and it very clearly impacted him. But he makes no excuses and we can’t make them for him, either.

Story continues

For the first time all season, Thomas allowed a sack. . . and then another. It was also the first QB hit he’s surrendered in just about a month.

There’s little doubt Thomas will bounce back once healthy, but his illness came at the worst possible time. So did his worst start of the season.

Stock up: Julian Love

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Is there anything Julian Love can’t do? He’s been forced to play all over the defense due to injuries and no matter how dire things get, he’s consistently solid.

Love tied for the team lead with 10 tackles (six solo, one for a loss) in Week 12, adding one pass defensed and one interception. He also played on special teams like he usually does.

Stock down: Brian Daboll

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After starting the season 6-1, many considered Brian Daboll a likely front-runner for Coach of the Year. That notion has passed (for now).

The Giants are 1-3 over their last four games and although coaching wasn’t necessarily the issue on Thursday, it’s been spotty in recent weeks. And the decision to use Adoree’ Jackson as a punt returner continues to haunt the Giants against Dallas. His absence was most certainly felt and had he played, maybe the Giants would have won.

Penalties are also becoming a persistent issue for the Giants, so the discipline is waning.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire