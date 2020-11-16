Stock up, down after Giants’ 27-17 victory over Eagles

It had been four long years since the New York Giants tasted victory against the Philadelphia Eagles — the losing streak was at eight straight games. But on Sunday, it stopped right there.

The Giants were able to put away the Eagles in what was probably their most significant win since 2016 and walked out of MetLife Stadium with a 27-17 victory.

At 3-7 and heading into the bye week, it was the best possible way for the Giants to do so. Because now, there’s a lot of hope and quite possibly, a chance for them to make a run at the division.

There’s still a lot of football left to be played but suddenly, the Giants have gone from looking at the No. 1 overall pick sweepstakes to possibly playing for the postseason.

With that said, whose stock for the Giants is up and down after their win against Philadelphia?

Stock up: Daniel Jones

No turnovers whatsoever. That’s right, Daniel Jones played a clean game and erased a lot of doubt -- at least for a week -- about who is the future of the team. Jones had a tremendous game, especially on the ground, as he scored his first rushing touchdown and would have had a second one if not for a holding call against Andrew Thomas. Jones is the leader of the team and stepped up this week when the Giants needed it the most.

Stock down: Run defense

It’s hard to single out a single player for this as the entire unit had trouble stopping both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Sanders had 85 yards on 15 carries and Scott had 63 yards on three carries -- a combined 148 yards on the ground. At times, the Eagles were running the ball at will against the Giants and New York couldn’t stop it. That will be something Patrick Graham will need to focus on during the bye week.

Stock up: James Bradberry

Before this game, Travis Fulgham was a red hot receiver in the NFL and making significant impact. Then he took a vacation on Bradberry Island. Fulgham was held to just one catch for eight yards. James Bradberry had him on lockdown the entire game and couldn’t do anything impactful. Bradberry is clearly the best corner on the team and continues to make his presence felt on the defense each week.

Stock down: Golden Tate

Golden Tate was able to play this week after he was forced to miss last week’s game against the Washington Football Team due to disciplinary reasons. Tate did apologize to the team for his actions and did find himself in the action. However, his impact was minimal: two catches for 44 yards. Although he did have one key catch for 38 yards. But Tate was targeted five times and could only make two grabs. Tate has six more games to try and prove to the Giants why he should remain on this team, although his release after the season is more than likely.

Stock up: Jabrill Peppers

Peppers was all over the field for the Giants on Sunday causing absolute havoc. Peppers led all tackles with seven (six solo, 2.5 tackles for a loss), one quarterback hit and 0.5 sack. Peppers has 57 tackles on the season with two sacks and an interception, and has had a strong season for the Giants through the first 10 games.

Stock down: Dion Lewis

With the emergence of Alfred Morris and the continued solid play of Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis’ role on this team continues to shrink -- especially in the offense. Lewis had zero carries in the running game and only had two catches for 17 yards. For someone that was supposed to be the second option after Saquon Barkley heading into this season, Lewis has been a tremendous disappointment and is watching his playing time shrink by the week.