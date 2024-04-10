STM Softball dominates Denham Springs, 15-0 on Senior Night

It was Senior Night for the #1 ranked STM Cougar Softball team.

The Cougs hosted Denham Springs and dominated the Yellowjackets, 15-0 in three innings.

When the final playoff pairings are released on Wednesday, STM expects to be in the number one spot.

The Cougars expected success in 2024, but Coach Andria Waguespack wasn’t exactly sure what she had in this squad. Mostly because of the loss of a host of key seniors from last season’s state championship team.

Coach Waguespack says this group of young ladies stepped up to the challenge.

She says, “Anytime you lose such a big group, you’re really dialing in on team chemistry that’s so important and getting them to buy into each other and what we’re trying to do. So we’ve done a good job, We’ve progressed as a year has gone and hopefully we’re hitting that stride at the right time.”

Sophomore Pitcher, Margaret Oge says, “It’s going good and we really didn’t know how was going to go after last year because we did so well and we lost a lot of people. But we we knew we could play well and we’ve been playing well and we’ve been winning.”

STM has played in eight state softball championship games. They’ve won all eight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.