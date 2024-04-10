STM and Opelousas Catholic get top seeds in LHSAA softball playoffs

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — LHSAA has released the high school softball playoff brackets, and two teams from the Acadiana area have garnered the top spot in their respective classifications.

In Select Division IV, Opelousas Catholic has claimed the number one seed and a first round bye. The STM Cougars have finished the season as the one seed in the Select Division I bracket and a first round bye.

This year’s playoffs feature 33 teams from across the Acadiana area in the field. STM Head Softball Coach Andria Waguespack says they’ve worked hard to obtain that spot.

“Always competing for that number one spot. That’s what we wanted. I’m so proud of my group,” Waguespack said. “Gracie Smith is our only senior. She’s done a great job of really getting this group together and man, we competed against a great schedule this year and they really fought hard to get that number one spot. And so we put ourselves in a good position, you know, now is just getting it done. I think now four games will get a bye the first round. So you got four games to try to wrap it up, you know. Easier said than done.

STM sophomore pitcher, Margaret Oge, says the team has been struggling as of late, and a first round rest will be good for the team.

“I think we need it right now because we’ve been kind of struggling. So today’s game will be good because we can get back on the right track, but we need time off. Everybody’s kind of tired,” said Oge.

Below you can find the brackets for all select and non select softball divisions.

Non-Select

Select

