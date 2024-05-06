STM boys' basketball hires former Unity coach

May 6—CHAMPAIGN — Gary Wilsey coached Brian Cardinal to success at Unity during the mid-1990s before the eventual Purdue standout went on to a 12-year NBA career.

Wilsey is returning to Champaign County again. To coach at a school that wasn't around the first time he was roaming the sidelines in these parts.

St. Thomas More athletic director Jon Marston announced Monday that Wilsey is the new boys' basketball coach at STM. He replaces Brandon Martin, who left to become the boys' basketball coach at Heyworth after three seasons leading the Sabers.

Wilsey was a former assistant at Unity under Don Akers who became the program's head coach for the 1997-98 season. He led the Rockets to a 24-5 record and a Class A regional championship during his lone season in charge at Unity before he coached two seasons at Red Hill in southern Illinois and then embarking upon a coaching career in Ohio and Indiana. Wilsey most recently served as the boys' basketball coach at Evansville Day School in Evansville, Ind.

"We welcome Gary back to central Illinois and we are looking for great success here at STM," STM athletic director Jon Marston said.

Martin led STM to a Class 1A regional title this past season, the first for the school since 2014. He compiled a 62-33 record in his three seasons leading the Sabers, with STM going 22-12 this past season.