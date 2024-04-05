STL Cardinals fan celebrate opening day come from behind win

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals fans left a chilly Busch Stadium Thursday night, celebrating the team’s first home victory of the year and bringing their overall record to 4-4 on the season. The home team defeated the Miami Marlins by a score of 8-5.

“I don’t care if it was snowing,” said Myron Jonson, an East St. Louis resident and St. Louis Cardinals fan. We’ll be here.”

The Cardinals jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a home run from backup catcher Ivan Herrera.

The Marlins took the lead 4-1 before the Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. St. Louis scored five more runs in the 7th inning and never looked back.

The Masyn Winn triple was the final run. His second hit of the game scored designated hitter Alec Burleson, helping to seal the home-opener victory.

The celebration started early with a pep rally and pregame festivities.

Fans particularly enjoy watching the traditional Clydesdales trot around the field. Welcoming back Hall of Fame players wearing their red jackets is another moment many celebrate.

“Just all of the old Cardinals players coming and supporting the team is amazing,” said O’Fallon, Illinois resident Julie Heltne.

Lincoln County resident Travis Sierawski said he has heard interviews with players from opposing teams complimenting the way the St. Louis Cardinals produce their opening day ceremonies.

“They’ll tell you that opening day in St. Louis is amazing,” Sierawski said.

