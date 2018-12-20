Stith scores 30 points; Old Dominion beats Richmond 63-54

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- B.J. Stith scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Old Dominion to a 63-54 victory over Richmond on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.

Stith scored 14 points that included nine straight during a 19-4 run and Old Dominion led 59-52 with 1:53 remaining. Stith finished 11-of-17 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Ahmad Caver added 19 points and eight assists for Old Dominion (9-3), which upset then-No. 25 Syracuse 68-62 on Saturday. Stith and Caver combined for seven of the Monarchs' eight 3-pointers.

Grant Golden had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Richmond (4-7), which has lost six of its last eight games. Nathan Cayo chipped in with 10 points. The Spiders shot 37 percent from the floor and just 26 percent (7 of 27) in the second half.