Stith scores 13 to lift CS Bakersfield over Hawaii 60-55

HONOLULU (AP) -- Shawn Stith had 13 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat Hawaii 60-55 on Friday night.

Taze Moore had 10 points and nine rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (8-4, 4-1 Big West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Junior Madut had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-2, 1-2). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Mate Colina had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com