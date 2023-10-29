Stitched up Jared Verse stars for Florida State football in victory over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Jared Verse did not know how many stitches he had to get below his left eye, but he does remember rushing the doctor to finish stitching him up.

The Florida State football defensive end was poked in the face while attempting to make a stop on a running play on the third drive of the game for Wake Forest during Saturday's 41-16 victory at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The hit was bad enough to penetrate his helmet and cause a cut to his face.

Immediately after the play, Verse went down on the field, grabbing his face. He was taken to the locker room and had to get the stitches.

On the play, Wake running back Demond Claiborne took a handoff from quarterback Mitch Griffis and was quickly met by Verse in the backfield. He got out of the tackle but was taken down at the line of scrimmage by Byron Turner Jr. for no gain.

"He tried to stiff-arm me but his hand went right through my facemask and cut it right across my eye." Verse said of what happened in the play.

"It just started leaking. My contact came out. It was confusing. I didn't know what happened."

The following drive after Verse left, the Demon Deacons drove down the field and scored a touchdown to cut the FSU lead to 10-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Verse was itching to get back in.

"The doctor was so focused on [the stitches], I asked [about the score] and he said, 'No I have to focus on [the stitches],'" Verse said.

"So when I came out to the sideline and saw they had scored, I saw the look on everyone's face, I said 'Yeah, that was it.'"

While the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive star fears no offense, he does seem to fear something.

"I was definitely trying to get it done quick, but I am not a big fan of needles," Verse said. "I had to get my mind mentally right."

Jared Verse comes to life after stitches

Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis, right, is sacked by Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The 2023 season has probably not gone the way Verse had imagined it. Last season he finished with nine sacks and then spurned a chance to be a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

This season, he had just 2.5 sacks coming in Saturday's action. After his return from the locker room and getting his stitches, Verse played like a man on fire.

He finished with two sacks and often got pressure on the QB and rush game for the Demon Deacons.

"They were able to keep a guy that was a projected first-round draft pick at defensive end. That guy Verse is really good and he’s hard to block," Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said of Verse in his postgame press conference.

Verse attributed his success not to coming back angry after the injury, however.

"It was just the week of preparation," Verse said. "I talked to Coach [John] Papuchis and tried to figure out what my issue was because I felt I wasn't playing as hard. I talked to him and he said it starts with practice.

"So all practice I was just chasing after everything and that just carried over into the game."

Playing a full game defensively

The Seminoles saw their three-game streak of not allowing a point in the second half snapped Saturday when Wake Forest scored nine points in the third quarter, including a touchdown.

After allowing just 75 yards of offense in the first half, the Seminoles let up 123 yards in the third quarter alone. Wake Forest had just 210 for the game.

Verse called the third quarter "a lack of execution."

"I am scared for other teams," Verse said if the Seminoles play a complete game for 60 minutes. "If we play a full game, I'm terrified for other teams."

Overall, the Seminoles finished with five sacks, led by Verse's two. Turner and Kalen DeLoach each added one and Tatum Bethune and Patrick Payton each had 0.5 sacks.

FSU had 10 total tackles for loss, with Payton and DeLoach leading the way with 2.5 each.

"Definitely seeing what they were capable of as an offensive line, we knew we could take advantage of this, we could take advantage of that," Verse said. "But at the end of the day, it was our execution, getting off the ball."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3)

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Penn.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

