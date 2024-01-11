The stirring speech that marked Andy Farrell as a Lions icon

Andy Farrell, who will be announced Lions head coach on Thursday, delivers his stunning address at the Lions team hotel in Sydney in 2013

On the whiteboard in the team room of the Sydney hotel, Andy Farrell had scribbled down a number of key messages under the heading ‘Lions mentality’. It was July 2013 and in a couple of days the British and Irish Lions would face their decisive third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Farrell was still in his infancy as a rugby union coach. Just a year earlier he had been plucked by England head coach Stuart Lancaster to take over as defence coach after two years cutting his teeth at Saracens.

There were others on Warren Gatland’s coaching staff in the room who had more Lions experience. Rob Howley and Graham Rowntree had both been on the tour of South Africa four years earlier.

Farrell may have had the experience of a glittering career in rugby league to draw on, having captained the Great Britain side at the age of just 21, but in rugby union terms, he knew he was entering uncharted waters. But, with the series on the line, Farrell was undeterred.

The whiteboard contained several bullet points, including: “No dead legs – First 5 mins,” “Nothing passive – Hammer,” “No wasteage” and finally “16 years – you will find the Lions mentality.”

It was what he said next however that etched his place in Lions folklore, delivering an address that would soon gain cult status similar to the great orations of previous Lions coaches such as Jim Telfer and Sir Ian McGeechan.

Farrell, second right, was not shy about coming forward amongst experienced coaches (L-R) Rob Howley, Graham Rowntree and Warren Gatland on the 2013 Lions tour - Getty Images/David Rogers

First Farrell addressed the performance in the second Test in Melbourne, a last-gasp defeat that took the series to the decider.

“Last weekend, good effort, good effort as far as D [defence] is concerned. A lot of pressure coming on us, especially on our own line,” he said.

“They kept pounding away and pounding away and it was a gallant effort boys. That’s what I would say to you if I was your club coach or your international coach, but I’m not.

“We’re your Lions coaches. And a good defence, or good spirit isn’t enough at this level. On D, we cannot allow our emotional energy to dip whatsoever.

“You know why? Because there is no tomorrow. There is no tomorrow. We are taking them boys to the hurt arena this weekend.

“Because our mentality is going to be a different mentality to what the British Lions teams have had over the last 16 years. Right, a different mentality.

“Because the last 16 years, it’s been about failure. You shock yourself by taking yourself to another level. Because that’s what being a Lion’s about. It isn’t about anything other than that. It isn’t about taking part, it isn’t about being here, it’s about winning.”

The Lions won 41-16.

Such moments acquire mythical status over the years for supporters, but more tellingly, provided an insight into the emotional and technical impact Farrell had on the tour, underpinning his coaching reputation in the highest echelons of international rugby union.

Despite playing most of his career in league, there were no players in the room at that hotel in Sydney who were left in any doubt that Farrell got what the Lions are about. It was one of the moments too that would sow the seed for his appointment as head coach on Thursday, appropriately for the tour of Australia next year.

By the time of the next tour, to New Zealand in 2017, Farrell had moved on to Ireland, swiftly appointed by Joe Schmidt as his defence coach after he was let go by England’s incoming head coach Eddie Jones in the wake of the 2015 World Cup.

Video footage of that historic tour, which culminated in a 1-1 drawn series, revealed the lighter side to his personality.

During another address to the squad in Auckland, Farrell’s presentation skills were put to the test when the ‘Siri’ function on a mobile phone interrupted his talk.

“So far I have had six guys come up to me to do a little bit of extra. Just five minutes, that’s all,” said Farrell, only for ‘Siri’ to reply: “Sorry, I am not sure what you said?”

Without breaking his stride, Farrell replied: “I said six guys came up to me…” The squad burst into laughter. “This is serious,” he added, with a beaming smile. His point was made.

Gatland, who had laid down the succession blocks by first selecting Farrell for the 2013 tour ahead of his then Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards, at the time a painful and controversial decision, was impressed by his ability to connect with the players.

“I got a glimpse of Faz’s innovation during an early defensive meeting when Paul ‘Bobby’ Stridgeon, our strength and conditioning coach, interrupted the meeting when his phone went off. Faz gave him both barrels and demanded that Bobby repeat back to him the defensive structure and strategy he had outlined,” recalled Gatland.

“We all sat back in our seats in embarrassment for Bobby but were stunned when he repeated word for word what Faz had said. It was only later that I discovered the whole thing had been set up as a ploy for Faz to get his message across to the players. If the fitness guy can remember our defence, so could they.”

‘One of the best rugby brains’

Jamie George, who had been selected for the New Zealand tour despite having not started a game for England and ended up in the Test team, concurs that Farrell’s ability to get his message across, and also make each player feel special, was a stand-out feature of his Lions input.

“He’s one of the best coaches that I’ve ever worked with,” said George. “He’s one of the best rugby brains that I’ve ever come across. The way that he delivers a message is very clear, but it’s very thought out. But I also think it was special because of his understanding of people and what people need because he’s been there and done it in a very similar way.

“He understands people and understands that playing international rugby is pretty highly-pressurised environment and his ability to allow people time when they need it, time with their families, is a perfect fit for a Lions coach.

“It’s something that Warren Gatland has done very well, and I think it’s something that Andy will take on and run with and I’ve got no doubt that he’ll be hugely successful.”

Farrell gets his point across on the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand - Shutterstock

“In 2017, it felt like he had a relationship with every player and he had plans for every player, if that makes sense,” added George. “I would finish a game and go through my performance with Steve Borthwick, who was on the tour. But Andy would also pull me aside and give me an alternative opinion.

“He would say: ‘What did you think about X, Y and Z?’ He was the defence coach but he was also talking to me about how we attack, how we work off the ball. He drives standards and is very clear about what he wants.

“But it was very individualised. I felt like Andy had a plan for me, and then I would look across the room and he was having a very similar conversation with Peter O’Mahony and then Owen [Farrell]. That’s rare, that’s unique and I think that probably sums up Andy as a person and as a coach.”

And once again he would leave an indelible mark on the 2017 tour, when he delivered another inspirational and iconic address ahead of the third Test against the All Blacks in Auckland.

“I started off by telling you all: ‘How far can we take this?’ Well, it is here,” Farrell told the squad. “This is it. You dream about it, boys. I am actually trying to ask myself: ‘Faz, what is it that you are after?’ Honestly, it is something that is unbeatable.

“We are a fire team and if we go in for the steal we have got to be f------ accurate. Performance, everything put together, we haven’t done it yet. It will be too much for them, they can’t handle it. We have got f------ winners in this room. I believe that tomorrow, you will become the best team in the world.”

