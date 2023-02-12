Stirring pregame feature on Brandon Graham’s relationship with special Eagles fan

Barry Werner
There are so many stories around the Super Bowl. Whether about the executives, employees, players, coaching staff, or fans of the teams.

Leave it to FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi to come up with a unique and passionate piece that aired in the pregame show before Super Bowl 57.

It’s about the special relationship between 13-year Philly veteran Brandon Graham and a fan, Joe Eitl.

Keep a box of tissues handy. This is a wonderful story.

