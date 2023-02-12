Stirring pregame feature on Brandon Graham’s relationship with special Eagles fan

There are so many stories around the Super Bowl. Whether about the executives, employees, players, coaching staff, or fans of the teams.

Leave it to FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi to come up with a unique and passionate piece that aired in the pregame show before Super Bowl 57.

It’s about the special relationship between 13-year Philly veteran Brandon Graham and a fan, Joe Eitl.

"We credit Brandon Graham for saving Joe's life." Tom Rinaldi tells the story of Brandon Graham, and his ‘big brother’ Joe Eitl who will watch him take the field today in Arizona. Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/e7KrEHxssD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

Keep a box of tissues handy. This is a wonderful story.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire