Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

Mike Bohn
·1 min read
Stipe Miocic has yet to make any public comments since losing his heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

However, Miocic’s wife, Ryan, provided an update on his behalf.

Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) lost the title to Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) by brutal second-round knockout in Saturday’s headliner. He was transported from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas to a local hospital and did not speak to the media post-fight.

Despite the fight-ending sequence, Miocic appears to be in good health. He was smiling in a photo posted by his wife, which included a caption indicating he’s not significantly injured (via Instagram):

He’s alright, still my hero! ❤️

Miocic has been in this situation before. His first UFC title reign came to an end courtesy of a knockout loss to Daniel Cormier, but he rebounded to reclaim the strap.

It remains to be seen what the 38-year-old has planned for his next move. Ngannou said he’s not keen on an immediate trilogy bout, and if he wants to get the title back again, it may require Miocic to take another bout in the meantime.

Twitter reacts to Francis Ngannou's title-winning KO of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

