Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou rematch to headline UFC 260 in March
The heavyweight title rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou is on.
UFC president Dana White confirmed at Saturday’s UFC on ABC 1 post-fight news conference that Miocic (20-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) vs. Ngannou (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) has been finalized to headline UFC 260 in March.
After Miocic earned a unanimous decision win over Ngannou in their first meeting at UFC 220, he has since gone on to have a trilogy with Daniel Cormier, winning two of those three bouts.
Ngannou, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak, all of which have come by first-round knockout.
The latest UFC 260 lineup includes:
Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – for heavyweight title
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – for featherweight title
Jimmy Crute vs. Johnny Walker
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk