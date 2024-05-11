Stipe Miocic breaks silence on Jon Jones, says UFC title doesn't matter: 'I just want to fight Jon Jones'

May 10—Stipe Miocic hasn't said much about Jon Jones lately but he did made a public appearance May 8 during the Monsters home playoff game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse — and did so with flair.

The former UFC heavyweight champion dropped the ceremonial first puck before the Monsters' 3-2 double-overtime win over Belleville shirtless while wearing a large Monsters necklace.

Miocic loves to have his fun and poke fun at himself so him going shirtless while wearing Monsters bling isn't a big surprise. Nonetheless, fans got to see another side of the ex-UFC champion.

But when the topic of Jon Jones is brought up, the Eastlake North graduate is all business.

Miocic was recently a guest on the Jaxxon Podcast and was asked about his future UFC heavyweight championship fight against Jones, which has been in limbo for months since Jones — the current champion — bowed out from the originally scheduled bout last November.

UFC president Dana White recently said Jones-Miocic — originally targeted for Nov. 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden before a torn pectoral injury suffered by Jones shelved those plans — was a possibility in the summer. That's looking unlikely with June fast-approaching. Miocic provided some updates on the podcast, and essentially confirmed the fight won't happen during the summer.

"They were talking about July but that's passed on, so I'm thinking more probably November again in New York," he said.

Miocic told The News-Herald last July the Jones bout is a legacy fight and "100%" the biggest fight of his career.

"It means everything," said Miocic in July. "It's everything we've worked for."

As for the possibility of reclaiming the heavyweight championship for the third time in his fight career, the 41-year-old (who turns 42 in August) said on the Jaxxon Podcast that is not his focus.

"I don't care about the title I just want to fight Jon Jones, that's just it," said Miocic.

I'm in the middle of a pretty clear decision... stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades. Or, completely disregard all of the Stipe training I've put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years.

I am not...

— BONY (@JonnyBones) May 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Jones tweeted an update — somewhat — on his future plans. That included teases about either fighting Miocic or the interim champion, Tom Aspinall. All that did was further cloud the future of a Miocic-Jones fight.

"I'm in the middle of a pretty clear decision," Jones tweeted. "... stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades. Or, completely disregard all of the Stipe training I've put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years. I am not changing my plans for anyone. Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever working his (butt) off. I'm gonna give that man what he wants, and I'm going to claim another head. Whatever comes next comes next."

Madison Square Garden has become a staple for the UFC in recent years during the fall — most notably November — so having Jones-Miocic in late 2024 makes sense, especially with Jones being a native New Yorker. However, if the super fight is being eyed for then, it would mark a year since the original fight was postponed.

For Miocic, that would mean more than three years since he last fought in the spring of 2021, when he lost via a second-round knockout at the hands of former champion Francis Nqannou.

Miocic's reign as a two-time champion began in 2016. During that time, Miocic (20-4) defeated Ngannou in a dominant display in Boston during a 2018 title defense and two victories over Daniel Cormier over the course of a hotly contested trilogy.

During Miocic's inactivity, Jones (a longtime light heavyweight) bumped up a weight class and now owns the belt. He's 27-1 in his career and considered one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.