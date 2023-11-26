'It stinks': The steps that led to Auburn football unraveling in Iron Bowl against Alabama

AUBURN — Minds across Jordan-Hare Stadium raced Saturday night.

Auburn football, somehow, someway, held a four-point lead over Alabama with less than five minutes remaining in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers, who had lost to New Mexico State by three touchdowns no more than a week prior, were on the precipice of an upset that would end their rival's dreams of the College Football Playoff.

All they had to do was run the clock out. That's usually easier said than done against the Crimson Tide, but Auburn had been gashing coach Nick Saban's defense all night. Running backs Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston finished with a combined 178 rushing yards on 24 attempts. The Tigers averaged 7.2 sack-adjusted yards per carry.

One measly thing stood in between Auburn and milking the clock: Securing a punt.

10 YEARS: Ryan Smith still happy it was Chris Davis — not himself — returning Kick Six a decade ago

REPORT CARD: How we graded Auburn football in shocking loss to Alabama in Iron Bowl

Junior defensive back Keionte Scott had already cleanly caught two of James Burnip's boots. One more would get his offense on the field with an opportunity to pick up a couple first downs and hand Alabama a second loss.

But it wasn't Scott that trotted out onto the field. It was wide receiver Koy Moore, who fell to the grass as he attempted to field the punt. It caromed off his body, and Alabama recovered. That was news to coach Hugh Freeze.

"That was Keionte," Freeze said when asked about the play.

But it wasn't, and he was told about it.

"Was it Koy? I thought it was Keionte," Freeze said. "Alright. I'll have to ask (special teams coordinator) Tanner (Burns). It would have to be Keionte must have taken himself out."

Whatever the case, Moore's muff isn't the reason Auburn lost. It was just the first of a series of mistakes for the Tigers.

The next came after Auburn's defense pushed the Crimson Tide into a third-and-20. Two plays to stop Alabama from getting 20 yards was all it took to win the Iron Bowl. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, who ended with 107 yards, ran for 19 rushing yards, though. Alabama picked up the first down one play later.

But then the luck seemed to shift, and the Tigers got some of that fabled Jordan-Hare Magic via a botched snap that forced Alabama into a third-and-26. Milroe then tossed an illegal forward pass, which made it what felt like an insurmountable fourth-and-31.

It wasn't insurmountable. Milroe tossed a dart in the back corner of the end zone to Isaiah Bond, who pulled in the game-winning catch with 32 seconds left. Auburn dropped eight players back into coverage on the play, rushing Jalen McLeod and Keldric Faulk and leaving Eugene Asante to spy Milroe.

“I mean, you can second-guess it," Freeze said. "You’ve just got to play with vision. We’ve got nine guys back there. Just play with vision and make a play on the ball and knock it down. (Our DB) felt like he was shoved off, but I couldn’t tell. I mean, you can pressure him and then you’ve got one-on-ones and they throw it up.

"You can do that if you want. ... I like the call."

The call was what it was. Auburn was burned by sending a blitz on third-and-long in the loss to New Mexico State, and this time chose to play coverage. If it worked, no one would question the decision.

But it didn't, and it was one mistake in a series of miscues that led to Auburn's fourth-straight Iron Bowl loss.

"We didn’t play good enough in the critical moments," Freeze said. "Had a turnover (with) probably three minutes to go or four minutes to go. Then, obviously, didn’t execute fourth and whatever it was there. It really came down to those few plays in a game like this. It’s a lot of hurt in that locker room, and it stinks.

"Our kids gave themselves a chance to win the Iron Bowl tonight, and it’s going to stick with us for a while.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Inside Auburn football's unraveling in Iron Bowl against Alabama