Stingy defense leads Rams past Seahawks
Los Angeles’ top-ranked defense held Seattle to 278 yards of total offense and 11 points, causing two turnovers in the win.
Facing fourth and 10 from his own 37 with 50 seconds left in Saturday’s Super Wild Card opener, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers found receiver Zach Pascal for a first down. When Pascal, who went to the ground to make the catch, got up and tried to run, things got interesting. What happened next sparked four [more]
Rams quarterback John Wolford left the stadium in an ambulance before halftime, via a photo from Ted Warren of the Associated Press. Wolford walked to the stretcher before being loaded into the ambulance, Warren reports. Wolford injured his neck on a hit to the head from the shoulder of Seahawks safety Jamal Adams with 5:19 [more]
For the first time since eight games were played in the quarterfinal round of the 1982 playoff tournament, which expanded to 16 teams after a strike shortened the season to nine games, the NFL has more than four games in a postseason weekend. The six games to be played over the next two days, involving [more]
Jim Harbaugh is longer seen as the Michigan Wolverines' savior and conquering hero. His new contract has revealed him as just another coach.
The Red Sox reportedly are considering trading outfielder Andrew Benintendi in their quest to improve their pitching staff.
The Browns are doing what they can to have the most players and coaches they can have available for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Steelers. Browns right tackle Jack Conklin traveled by himself to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. Conklin missed Friday’s practice with an illness and was listed as questionable. [more]
Jared Goff didn't start, but came in during the fourth quarter.
Forward Kawhi Leonard says the Clippers 'have to change ... we've got to get better' after letting 22-point lead vanish in loss to Golden State Warriors.
Despite a strong college track record, Urban Meyer has never coached in the NFL.
The Rams didn't have a healthy QB, and yet it was the Seahawks stuck on 13 points most of the second half.
The Carolina Panthers find themselves in a challenging situation at the game's most important position heading into the new year.
Jordan Spieth reportedly met with noted coach Butch Harmon as the 27-year-old attempts to regain his form. Spieth, who has dropped to No. 84 in the official world golf rankings, is still with longtime coach Cameron McCormick. Spieth had only two top-10s last year and didn't finish better than a tie for 46th in any of the three majors.
This week we're backing the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns to cover the spread.
Celtics phenom Tacko Fall quickly made his presence felt Friday night vs. the Wizards by blocking a Russell Westbrook dunk attempt.
Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer met Friday with the Jaguars. For days, it’s been believed that the coaching job there is his if he wants it. The fact that the Jaguars have made no effort to push back against that belief tends to confirm it, and all eyes remain on whether Meyer [more]
In ESPN's new mock draft, Todd McShay suggests moving back as an option for the Falcons, but points out that there are plenty of needs, including quarterback.
Alex Smith has battled a calf injury for weeks.
The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 NFL Playoffs begin today with fourteen teams in the hunt to win the 2021 Super Bowl. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle
Plus: The Atlanta Hawks star explains why Steve Nash is in his top-five list of GOATs.