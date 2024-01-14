After sting of Michigan title, it became a much-needed good week for Ohio State football

Last Monday was a nightmare for most Ohio State fans, at least until 11:13 p.m.

That's when the Buckeyes' hated rival wrapped up its win over Washington for the College Football Playoff championship.

Ohio State picked up a commitment from Mississippi running back transfer Quinshon Judkins two minutes after the end of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Michigan overpowering a Pac-12 opponent for the national title provided an unwelcome bookend for the four-team CFP playoff era. Ohio State pummeled Oregon for the first CFP championship 9 years ago.

As confetti fell in Houston, the Buckeyes were at a crossroads. They'd lost three straight times to Michigan. They'd lost quarterback Kyle McCord as a transfer. Their offense was a no-show in the 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

It's not a stretch to say it was the lowest moment for Ohio State since Urban Meyer took over the program after the 2011 season.

Things look much better now than they did when the clock hit zero Monday night. Two minutes after the game ended, two-time all-Southeastern Conference running back Quinshon Judkins posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he would transfer from Mississippi to Ohio State. Consider that the first salvo of the offseason.

Judkins was the third key transfer addition for the Buckeyes. Ohio State had already secured the commitment of former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and Alabama center Seth McLaughlin.

Howard will be the front-runner in a battle with Devin Brown to succeed McCord. He might not be as physically gifted as the recent Heisman Trophy finalists the Buckeyes have had, but he's an experienced winner who will provide the threat with his legs Ohio State has lacked at that position since Justin Fields left.

If McLaughlin can conquer the snapping yips that affected him last season up through Alabama's CFP semifinal loss to Michigan, he should be able to solidify a position that was a weakness last year.

Will Howard transferring from Kansas State to Ohio State means the Buckeyes will have two mobile options at quarterback next season, as Devin Brown was used in the red zone this year due to his athleticism.

The transfer additions should prove quite significant, but at least as important were the retentions of several key Ohio State underclassmen eligible for the NFL draft. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will depart, which was no surprise considering he's likely to be the top non-quarterback selected and in line for a signing bonus worth more than $20 million. Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. also declared for the draft the day after the Cotton Bowl.

But the Buckeyes' 2024 fortunes were largely tied to the decisions of the other underclassmen. OSU's 2021 recruiting class was one of the most ballyhooed in Buckeye history. Many of the players have lived up to their billing. But they have not beaten Michigan or even played for a Big Ten title, let alone win one or a national title.

Many of them spoke at the Cotton Bowl about unfinished business. Such talk often proves to be hollow lip service when the prospect of NFL riches becomes more real.

Both Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) and Jack Sawyer (33) have announced they are returning to play for the Buckeyes next season.

But one by one, Ohio State's other draft-eligible players announced they would stay. Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams will return to what should be a dominating defensive line. Cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock and safety Lathan Ransom will return to a secondary that was arguably the best in the country a year ago.

Left guard Donovan Jackson will help solidify an offensive line that was not up to OSU standards last year.

After an injury-hampered season last year, Emeka Egbuka should step into the No. 1 receiver role held by Harrison and will be a leader for that unit and the whole team.

The final piece of the puzzle was running back TreVeyon Henderson's announcement Friday that he would return. He and Judkins should be the top rushing duo in the country.

Money from name, image and likeness provided an incentive for these players to stay, and indications are that the NIL collectives stepped up. But many of the players could have gotten more from NFL contracts. Ohio State talks often of a brotherhood within the program. Their decisions to stay was evidence of it.

Coach Ryan Day also made some key decisions this week and could be on his way to more. He dismissed special-teams coach Parker Fleming after another season in which OSU's kicking game committed a glaring number of gaffes. He replaced Perry Eliano with Matt Guerrieri as safeties coach. Guerrieri has a long history working with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Now Day is contemplating hiring an offensive coordinator who can take over, or at least share, play-calling duties.

Everything is pointing to a make-or-break season. Expectations will be sky-high for 2024, and the Buckeyes will need to live up to it.

Michigan is expected to lose the nucleus of its team, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who declared for the draft Sunday and quite possibly coach Jim Harbaugh, to the NFL. A fourth straight loss to the Wolverines, especially considering the game is in Columbus, would be intolerable.

This week's developments were a step toward safeguarding against that happening. Michigan's title will provide fuel to the Buckeyes.

As always, the real test won't come until late November. It will remain a long, painful offseason. But the mood inside the program has improved significantly since late Monday night.

