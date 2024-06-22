Stimulating – New Burnley Assistant Opens Up On Clarets’ Approach

Newly-appointed Burnley assistant manager Henrik Jensen has revealed that the Championship club wanting him on board despite not having a permanent boss served as a source of energy for him.

The Turf Moor club confirmed the appointment of the 39-year-old on Thursday, despite not having any clarity regarding who will be their manager next season.

Jensen was snapped up from Swedish club Kalmar where he had been the manager since 2022; he has also worked as caretaker manager for Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Giving an insight into his move to Burnley, Jensen revealed that the Clarets had done thorough work on him and really wanted him as the assistant.

In the end, Burnley’s desire to get him on board despite not having a manager served as a big source of energy of the Dane.

“I got was contacted by Burnley and from there we talked”, Jansen told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“Of course there were some interviews and they had a good process. They took references and scouted what I am like as a coach.

“They have been very thorough and have done good preparatory work.”

“They really wanted me in for the role of assistant, so it has also been stimulating to feel their energy, even though they don’t have a head coach in place.”

Burnley have spoken to a number of different managers about the job at Turf Moor and whoever takes the role will now have to work with Jensen as his assistant.