Stillwater wrestling community says goodbye to John Smith Wrestling Camp

Jun. 19—Mark and Cathy Perry will next week wrap up their last John Smith Wrestling Camp.

The husband and wife duo, a former Oklahoma State wrestler and assistant coach and the older sister of John Smith, have been running the camp since its inception in 1992. The camp in its final year still has Smith's name, but new coach David Taylor and his staff are coaching the kids.

"We're excited to turn it over to the new staff coming in," Cathy Perry said. "I'm sure the tradition will continue."

The camp brought in no more than 150 kids in the first several years. It has since quadrupled in size.

The technique camp — designed for the wrestler looking to improve on the best and easiest way to get a takedown, score off bottom and different ways to ride from the top position — has about 400 enrollees this year. And the intensive camp — which includes four practice sessions a day for 10 days, including running and weightlifting — has about 200 enrollees.

About 10 to 15 years ago, Mark introduced the team camp. The idea, which he adopted from Nebraska, was to bring the best teams in the country to compete in dual meets and a tournament. An individual wrestler could have up to 16 matches in one week.

The team camp grew from 10 teams in its first year to 22 in its second and 44 in its third, a number it has hovered around ever since.

Cathy said she and Mark have worked well together with Taylor. Their plan was always to give it to the next coach as Joe Seay had done for them.

She said Taylor wanted Mark to have total control of this year's camp so he could observe as much as he could.

"He's got a lot going on right now with recruiting time and things like that," Cathy said.

Camp directors said assistant coach Tyler Caldwell has helped tremendously with the transition. This year is his 12th with the camp, and he said he takes pride in helping kids get better.

"For us, it's an opportunity to give back to the sport, the community, the kids with the tools we've learned and our experiences," Caldwell said. "The sport has given me so much, and I think our staff and athletes would say the same thing. Making sure the kids have an enjoyable experience is our priority."

Every year, it reminds him of when he was a 10-year-old camper.

"It was a big part of my career. I was really inspired," Caldwell said. "I had Chris Pendleton as a camp counselor, and he treated me so well and I enjoyed my experience.

"A couple of years later, I'm watching him win the national tournament on TV. I think of those things all the time when I'm here and the impact our guys can have on these kids."

Members of the camp reflected on the impact the camp has had on Stillwater in a letter given to the News Press:

"This week began what may possibly be the last John Smith Wrestling Camp being held at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Around 600 kids originating from Alaska to Florida, Maryland to California and even Germany made the journey to Stillwater for world class instruction and training in the world's oldest martial art, wrestling," the letter reads. "Stillwater is the home of college wrestling, which boasts 34 NCAA titles, multiple Olympic and World champions, a wall full of NCAA individual champions and 485 All-Americans who have developed through the local college. But there is a glue that holds the community together: the supporters who give time and money and a myriad of local volunteers.

"One of those pillars in the community is Mark Perry, who has been running wrestling camps for more than 30 years. Although John Smith, the most famous American wrestler, has his name on the camp, the backbone of the camp is Mark Perry, closely supported by his wife Cathy, who is John's older sister.

"Mark and the supporting cast are also quick to offer a helping hand to Stillwater High wrestling and the youth developmental program, the Cowboy Wrestling Club. A product of Oklahoma State himself where he was a two-time All-American and Big Eight Champion, Mark raised a pair of two-time NCAA champions, Mark Perry Jr. at Iowa and Chris Perry at OSU, one of the OSU coaches who was released upon David Taylor's historic hiring to run the program.

"Stillwater is a special place."