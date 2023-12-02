Stillwater, Muskogee tied 14-14 at halftime of state championship

Dec. 1—Talon Kendrick scored his second touchdown of the day to tie the 6A-II state championship game 14-14 at halftime.

The 13-yard pass from Chance Acord capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took just 86 seconds.

Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin struck first with a sneak into the end zone. Ficklin has 127 total yards at halftime.

Then, Kendrick scored his first touchdown on an 18-yard run. A 17-yard run off a fake punt from Tan Booth helped set up the score.

Stillwater started the game with back-to-back three-and-out drives but has since outgained the Roughers by 25 yards.

Halftime stats can be viewed below. Be sure to check back with stwnewspress.com this afternon and pick up a newspaper Saturday for complete game coverage.