Stillwater High School hires pair of familiar faces to lead baseball, football programs

Stillwater High School has filled its football and baseball coaching vacancies with familiar faces.

Former Oklahoma State assistant Marty Lees is Stillwater’s new baseball coach, and offensive coordinator Chad Cawood has been promoted to head football coach. Stillwater Public Schools announced both hires in a Tuesday news release.

Lees, who will lead a Stillwater team featuring highly touted prospect Ethan Holliday, brings significant college coaching experience to the Pioneers. He was an OSU associate head coach from 2012-15 and an OSU assistant from 2019-21, joining the coaching staff of Josh Holliday, Ethan’s uncle.

Lees has also spent time as Washington State’s head coach and a Cape Cod League coach. At Stillwater, he will succeed Jimmy Harris, who left to lead Dale’s baseball program.

OSU baseball assistant coach Marty Lees looks on during a game against Kansas on April 19, 2014, at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.

“There were so many positives about it that this was an opportunity we couldn’t let pass by,” Lees said in the release. “My youngest son will be a junior in high school, so I get to coach him, and he had great relationships with kids from when we were here before.

“My middle son is at OSU. My oldest just graduated from Arizona Christian this spring and is coming to work at UCO. So many things were lining up.”

Cawood also has deep ties to the community. Since graduating from Stillwater and Oklahoma State, he has spent 25 years as a member of the Pioneer football staff.

Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator for Stillwater’s state championship team. He succeeds Tucker Barnard, who left for the head football coach/athletic director role at Shiloh Christian in Arkansas.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Stillwater High School hires new baseball, football head coaches