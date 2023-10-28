Stillman Valley wins by one to move on; North Boone's air attack stalls and it bows out

POPLAR GROVE — The North Boone Vikings, and the area's best aerial attack, will have to wait at least another year for their second postseason win since 2004.

But another Big Northern Conference power, Stillman Valley, found a way to win at least one playoff game for the fifth straight year, and the Cardinals did it deep on the south side of Chicago on Friday night.

Here is how it unfolded for the two BNC squads on the first night of the Class 3A playoffs:

Stillman Valley 21, Chicago (Noble/Johnson) 20

The Cardinals, seeded 13th after a 5-4 regular season, KO'ed the fourth seeds from Chicago Noble/Johnson, holding them off late in Friday's 3A playoff opener.

Braden Rogers pounded one into the end zone to hand the lead back to the Cardinals at 21-14 late in the third, but Noble/Johnson scored with 7:30 left in the game and had a chance to take the lead. They failed to get the two-point conversion across the goal line for the second time in the game, and it proved costly. They got it back for another try, but Stillman Valley's Kaenan McDevitt hauled in an interception in the end zone late to seal it.

"We're just playing consistent ball right now; just solid," Stillman Valley head coach Mike Lalor said after the win. "The kids sure left it all out there on the field tonight."

Michael Orlando caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Rueff to kick off the scoring for Stillman Valley, and Braden Rogers (61 rushing yards on 17 carries) had the next two touchdowns to cap off powerful Cardinal drives to win it. Fullback Brock Needs added 55 yards on 10 carries, and Gavin Pennington led the defense with five tackles.

Stillman Valley will now await the winner of Saturday's Oregon at Durand/Pecatonica showdown between two more Rockford-area squads.

Monmouth-Roseville 35, North Boone 14

The Vikings have been led by quarterback Jack Christensen and wide receiver Chris Doetch all season, but neither could really get in a rhythm in this playoff game. Christensen completed 10 of his 17 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and Doetch had three catches for 43 yards and a TD before exiting the game with a sprained ankle in the third quarter.

It was 21-7 at that point, and it was clearly Monmouth-Roseville's night.

"This is really hard to handle. They just took it to us," said Doetch, the senior who was third in the BNC in receiving with 452 yards and seven TDs headed into the game. "They just seemed more ready than we were. I give them props. We started badly and they jumped on it. Man, it's tough. It's hard to believe."

North Boone, which did get 160 yards and a touchdown rushing from Connor McKibben, won its first playoff game in 14 years in 2018. But the Vikings have not been able to get another since.

