Stillman College will host GCAC basketball tournaments from Feb. 28-March 3: Here is what to know

Stillman College is hosting the GCAC 2024 Hope Credit Union men and women's basketball tournament for the first time in the school's history.

The tournament is scheduled to run from Feb. 28- March 3 at Birthright Alumni Hall on Stillman's campus in Tuscaloosa. In October 2023 it was announced that the Tigers would become the 13th member of the GCAC, effective July 1, 2024. The Tigers would be joined by two other schools, Vorhees University (SC) and Wilberforce College (Ohio) to become the latest additions to the GCAC in summer of 2024.

The GCAC (Gulf Coast Athletic Conference) is the only HBCU conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The schools in the conference include Dillard University (LA), Fisk University (TN), Oakwood University (AL), Philander Smith University (AR), Rust College (MS), Southern University at New Orleans (LA), Talladega College (AL), Tougaloo College (MS), Wiley University (TX) and University of the Virgin Islands (St. Thomas, VI).

Four different ticket packages for the championship tournament are now available:

All-Tournament Passes: These are $100 per person, which grants access to every game throughout the tournament.

Day Passes: A single day of basketball excitement at Stillman College for just $25 per person.

Kids' Entry: Children aged 12 and under can join the fun all tournament at no cost.

College Student Tickets: Current college enrolled students can get tickets for just $5 at the door with a valid student ID.

Parking for the tournament is available free of charge.

