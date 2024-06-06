Will Still Watch: Lens announce departure of current head coach

[Getty Images]

Sunderland's link with Will Still is seemingly all but over already but confirmation may be imminent as Lens announce the departure of Franck Haise.

Still has reportedly decided to join the Ligue 1 side in favour of making the move to Wearside and Haise having now officially left Lens means there is likely an announcement of his successor incoming.

Reports suggest the prospect of European football, with Lens playing in the Conference League, was the deciding factor in Still opting against taking charge at Sunderland.

