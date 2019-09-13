Still uncertain about Burton—Bears updated injury report for Week 2

The Bears released their updated injury report for Sunday's game against the Broncos in Denver. After their less-than-stellar home opener against Green Bay, Bears fans looking for a silver lining this Sunday aren't going to be happy to see Trey Burton and Eddie Goldman might not be playing.

#Bears Friday injury report:



Limited:

TE Burton (groin)

NT Goldman (oblique)

LB Kwiatkoski (knee)

DT Nichols (knee)



Full:

OL Coward (elbow)



Game Status: (Questionable)

Burton

Goldman

Kwiatkoski

Nichols





























— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) September 13, 2019

Burton missed the entirety of Week 1 with a groin injury. This past week he has been limited in practice, with Matt Nagy saying on Thursday that they will see where he's at physically come the weekend. Mentally, however, Burton says the experience has been "a really humbling process."

Other players with limited practice and questionable game status are defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who suffered an oblique injury during a workout; Bilal Nicholas with a knee injury; and inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Offensive linemen Rashaad Coward has been fully participating in practice for the past two days after an elbow injury and seems likely to be able to play this weekend.

Despite everything, the Bears are still a three-point road favorite to win in Week 2 after the Broncos lost to the Raiders 16 - 24 in Week 1. Here's hoping the Bears offense can regroup this week and bring home the W.

