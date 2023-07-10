There’s still time for the Steelers to sign LB Rashaan Evans

In just over two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will start training camp and the inside linebacker position is still the team’s biggest question mark. Having said that, all is not lost. The top available inside linebacker still on the market could be plug-and-play for the Steelers and his name is Rashaan Evans.

Evans spent 2022 with the Falcons after spending his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Evans is a former first-round pick who topped 100 tackles in 2021. Evans led the Falcons with 159 tackles in 2022 but is getting replaced in the starting lineup.

Pittsburgh signed Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb in free agency to revamp the inside linebacker depth chart but Evans is at minimum an upgrade over Roberts. Pittsburgh released Myles Jack and allowed Devin Bush and Robert Spillane to sign elsewhere.

Adding Evans would take some of the heat off Holcomb who is coming in as the most athletic guy on the positional unit and give Pittsburgh four players (including Mark Robinson) to sort out which combinations of these players can work with the rest of this defense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire