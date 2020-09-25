Still ticking: "Big Ben" to set franchise mark vs. Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) jogs off the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Randy Fichtner watched the big kid with the strong arm and the sense of invincibility that is the province of the very young and immediately grew worried.

So Fichter, then the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterbacks coach, suggested to Ben Roethlisberger that he might want to think about getting rid of the ball a little sooner. Push the tempo a little faster. Don't take so many risks. Absorb fewer hits.

In other words, play it safe.

''And I'll never forget, he looked at me and says, 'Randy, then I wouldn't be me,''' Fichtner, now Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator, said Thursday. ''And from that moment, I knew that there's a reason why he's been Big Ben.''

Improbably, all these years later, Roethlisberger is still here. Still playing. Still throwing. Still performing. And while he's learned a thing or two about discretion during his 17 seasons in the league, the 20-something who seemed to welcome the punishment he received on a weekly basis has become the 38-year-old poised to set a mark that's a testament to his durability and his adaptability.

When Roethlisberger runs onto the Heinz Field turf Sunday to lead Pittsburgh (2-0) against Houston (0-2), it will be his 221st game in the NFL. No Steelers player - not Terry Bradshaw or Joe Greene or Mel Blount or Jerome Bettis or all the rest - has played more games in black-and-gold. Maybe it's fitting that when he takes his first snap, he'll break a tie with Hall of Fame center Mike Webster for the most appearances in franchise history.

Roethlisberger credits his unexpected longevity on his faith and the fact he plays for one of the most stable teams in professional sports. Oh, and being built like a tight end more than a quarterback helps.

''God made me a bigger man than most quarterbacks,'' Roethlisberger said. ''So I think I can take it and I'm just enjoying playing this game.''

An appreciation renewed by an unexpected year away from the sport.

Roethlisberger tore three flexor tendons in his right elbow last September and didn't play for 364 days. He could have opted to retire with his two Super Bowl rings, hang out with his wife Ashley and their three children and let the clock start on his likely Hall of Fame induction.

Instead, he opted for (at least) one more go-round, even if it makes him by far the elder statemen on an offense filled with skill position players a decade or more younger. When Roethlisberger came on in Week 2 of the 2004 season to replace an injured Tommy Maddox, rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool was 6. JuJu Smith-Schuster - the longest-tenured receiver on the team - was 7.

''Obviously, he still wants more,'' Smith-Schuster said.

Whether Roethlisberger would give himself a chance to chase it is another matter. He won his first Super Bowl in 2006 at 23. Four months later, he broke his jaw and nose when he crashed his motorcycle while not wearing a helmet. He developed a reputation as one of the best improvisers in the league, a reputation that often came at a heavy cost as his 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame took shot after shot from opposing defenders.

''Ben being Ben'' they called it. Fichtner, however, worried about the long-term effects. Roethlisberger was sacked an average of 47 times a season between 2006-09. Looking back, Roethlisberger doesn't see a spotty offensive line so much as a quarterback who didn't know when to throw it away.

''I did take a lot of beating early on,'' Roethlisberger said. ''A lot of that was my fault.''

A phase Roethlisberger eventually moved on from thanks in part to the arrival of offensive coordinator Todd Haley in 2012 and the team's substantial investment in the group that protects him.

Center Maurkice Pouncey arrived in the first round in 2010. Guard David DeCastro followed in the same round two years later. Roethlisberger began throwing more than ever and landing on the ground less than ever. He has been sacked more than 30 times just once over the last seven years, a span in which he's won a pair of NFL passing titles while being named to the Pro Bowl four times.

Though the Steelers are off to a solid start, Roethlisberger isn't exactly thrilled with his play even as he's thrown for five touchdowns against just one interceptions. On Tuesday, he lamented his footwork. On Wednesday, he didn't throw but instead worked with quarterbacks coach Matt Canada on a series of drills designed to sharpen his form from the ground up.

