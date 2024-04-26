'I still think it is incompetence rather than conspiracy'

[BBC]

There is so much going on here.

First of all, regarding the first statement, if Forest had put out their second statement, their Monday statement, on Sunday at full-time, I do not think there would be quite as much furore.

I do not think they would have been asked for their views by the FA, as they have been. They have been "asked for their observations" - that is the phrase isn't it - which has the potential of leading to a charge.

So I think the language around the first tweet was not good. I think pretty much everybody is unanimous about the timing of and the language in that first tweet.

The clarification the next day was important. Whether or not it is going to save them, we will have to wait and see. I think it would have been less of an issue if that second statement had come out as the original one.

Regarding Stuart Atwell being a Luton fan - OK, he might be.

I think what Forest have been getting at, particularly in the second statement where they clarified it, is that he should have been taken away from this potential situation. I think that's OK.

If the governing body then decides they are going to leave him in there, then that is up to them. But I think it OK for a club to flag it up as a potential or perceived risk to both the person and the league itself.

It was not about calling the integrity of the referee in question into question. It was more a case of highlighting that just in case something happens, you might want to protect this guy, because otherwise he could be accused of it.

There is a subtle difference between those two things. I don't think in the first statement that difference was clear. It probably is made clearer in the second statement.

But then, even if he is a Luton fan and the governing body has decided to leave him in that situation, what has he done? He is a Luton fan. Has he rang Luton Town and said: 'Look guys, I'm a fan, what result would you like on Sunday?' - the answer to that is no.

Among the Luton fanbase, they would have had lots of different opinions about what result they wanted.

However, if a video assistant referee is going to be there then they should be there to protect the integrity of the game and not let egregious errors keep on happening. Surely that has to happen - VAR has to evolve.

I still think it is incompetence rather than conspiracy - but my word there has been a lot of it this season.

Listen to more of Colin Fray's thoughts on the Shut Up and Show More Football podcast