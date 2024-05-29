'I still think I can improve massively'

[PA Media]

Kyle Walker has more than 80 England caps, won the Champions League and captained Manchester City to a Premier League title - but he believes he could still "improve massively" as a player.

The defender was speaking on the first episode of You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker, a new podcast on BBC Sounds.

The 34-year-old said he is not a "hyper-confident" player and continued: "I've always had to fight for everything that I've had - nothing's just been given to me.

"At a younger age - from nine to about 14 - I was probably the best player in the team. I took a while to grow, everybody started growing, everyone started becoming faster than me and that was my big trait.

"Even now, I doubt myself. What I've achieved is fantastic, but I still think I can be better and improve massively."

Asked when any doubts may occur, Walker said: "Once you're on the pitch and the whistle blows, it's gone - the nerves are gone and you're just rolling with it. If you're in trouble, you're looking to your right and your left to your mates to help you out of a sticky situation.

"But you look at some full-backs we've got, especially in this country that I've played with, I think Joao Cancelo technically is probably the best I've seen as a full-back.

"You think: 'I wish I'd worked a little bit harder on certain things.' But then they might look at my game and say: 'I wish I had his pace or strength.'"

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds