Still takes over at Lens after Reims exit

Still was born and raised in Belgium after his father moved there for work [Getty Images]

English manager Will Still has been named as the new boss of French side Lens.

The 31-year-old, who was born in Belgium, became the youngest coach in Europe's top five leagues when he was appointed by Reims, aged 30, in October 2022.

He left Reims by mutual consent last month after a poor run of form.

Still has signed a three-year deal with Lens, who finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season and will play in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

He replaces Franck Haise, who has left to join Nice.

"We are delighted with the arrival of Will Still," said Lens sporting director Pierre Dreossi.

"He left his mark on Reims and was our top priority to take up the post. He is a promising coach, a fine tactician and is obsessed with winning."

Still studied applied football coaching at Myerscough College, in Lancashire, and landed his first role in professional football in 2014 when he became a video analyst at Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

For a time during his tenure at Reims, where he had also been an assistant manager, the club had to pay £22,000 whenever he took charge of a game because he did not hold a Uefa Pro Licence qualification.

He was linked with a move to England after his departure from Reims, with Championship club Sunderland suggested as possible suitors.