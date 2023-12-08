Still stung by Michigan loss, Marvin Harrison leaves door open for return to Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. said he doesn’t know whether he will play in Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl game.

The wide receiver further said he hasn’t decided whether to return to OSU in 2024 or bypass his senior season for the NFL.

All he knows for sure is that he’s going on Friday to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist, the first for a non-quarterback OSU offensive player since Eddie George won college football’s most prestigious award in 1995.

Harrison is projected as the top non-quarterback in next year’s NFL draft. But on Thursday, he seemed genuinely torn about whether to return. For all of his individual success, Ohio State has not beaten Michigan nor won a Big Ten title, let alone a national title in his three years.

Because of that, he said his college experience is incomplete.

“I think you start thinking of legacy at Ohio State as a football player, one of the main questions you're going to be asked is, 'Did you beat the team up north?' and I just haven't done that yet,” Harrison said. “That's why I think it's still weighing on me so much that I haven't been able to make a decision.

“And, I always wanted to play in the Big Ten championship. It's in Indy where my dad played. To not ever have been able to get there definitely rubs me the wrong way. Obviously, I'll probably play there one day (in the NFL), but it’d be really nice to play there in college and with Ohio State. I’m still trying to weigh my options and make my decision.”

Harrison’s father, Marvin Harrison Sr., played 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Because of his family’s financial situation, money is not as big a consideration for Harrison as it is for most underclassmen contemplating entering the draft.

“Financial factors are definitely not a factor for me moving forward, I would say,” he conceded.

“The NFL is going to be there. I don’t think my draft stock or whatever people like to talk about is going to dip if I stay another year. It’s really just the timing of everything and what’s probably best for me.”

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a pass while being defended by Michigan defensive backs Will Johnson (2) and Makari Paige (7).

If Harrison does return, he won’t be catching passes from his former high school teammate and close friend, Kyle McCord. The junior entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday after starting for Ohio State this season.

“I wish him nothing but the best,” Harrison said. “It’s been great having him for these past three years in college and three years in high school together. He’s the guy that, if I wanted to throw some routes with, it’ll always be him. “I'm just so proud of him for all that he's been through and how he overcame all the adversity that he's had, dealing with injuries and things like that.

“Our relationship goes beyond football. That’s one of the guys that I’ll remember all my life as a friend more than anything. I’m super proud of him. I’m definitely sad to see him go.”

McCord is still at Ohio State finishing the semester. Harrison said he played Fortnite with him on Wednesday.

He said McCord’s departure won’t play a major role in his NFL decision. He said he has faith in Devin Brown or whoever Ohio State would bring in as a transfer.

“I have full confidence in the coaching staff and their plan moving forward,” Harrison said.

Brown and possibly freshman Lincoln Kienholz will play for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. The Buckeyes will have a depleted roster against Missouri. Eleven Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal this week, and players heading to the NFL might choose to opt out of playing.

“I’m still undecided,” Harrison said.

He said that even if he decides to turn pro, he might play in the bowl game.

“You always want to go out with a win,” he said. “Hopefully, that’s something we could do there if I were to play.”

Harrison entered Ohio State in 2021 with a star-studded recruiting class that included receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

“That ’21 class is so special to me,” Harrison said. “We had COVID that year so we didn’t really get to hang out with each other like most other classes (do during the recruiting process). We really bonded together once we got on campus. To have one last experience with them and go out with a win, that would be super special for me.”

If Harrison doesn’t play in the Cotton Bowl, his final play as a Buckeye will be the pass intended for him that was intercepted to seal Michigan’s 30-24 victory.

"It's been tough dealing with it, but we stick together as a team," he said. "As a group, we support each other, lift our heads up and just have to move on with life (and) figure out how we can get better for next year and do what we can do to get that win."

Harrison was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and is the favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award on Friday in addition to being a Heisman finalist.

“I’d trade it all for a win against the team up north and to get to Indy and play in the Big Ten championship,” he said.

The deadline to enter the NFL draft for underclassmen is Jan. 16.

“If I do decide to move and not come back, I’m going to have to live with it. It would be very hard for me. Winning the Big Ten championship and beating the team up north is something I want to do very badly as a college football player.”

