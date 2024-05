Will Will Still still come to Sunderland?

[Getty Images]

Will Still could still become Sunderland's next head coach despite reports last week indicating he was 'unlikely' to become the Black Cats' new boss.

The ex-Reims manager has been a favourite to take charge of Sunderland since the sacking of Michael Beale 99 days ago but reports emerged last week he had been interviewed by Norwich.

However, the Canaries look set to name Johannes Thorup as their new head coach instead.