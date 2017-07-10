There are still All-Star tickets available at face value

A guy I follow on Twitter has pointed out that you can still buy tickets to tomorrow’s All-Star Game. Not on the StubHub or from a ticket scalper, but from the Marlins website on MLB.com.

I plugged in a request for two “best available” tickets and it came back with two Vista Level tickets at face value: $280 a pop. That will put you on the top deck, behind home plate. Not the best seats in history, but we’ve all sat in worse seats, I’m sure.

I don’t know how common this is a day before the All-Star Game. I also know that, no matter how close to game time you can still get tickets from official channels, MLB Is likely to say it’s sold out. There’s a lot of messiness in this stuff and, if worst comes to worst, one of MLB’s sponsors will probably just buy up the remaining inventory to make it official.

Still, seems weird to me that you can still go to MLB.com and get face value tickets for the All-Star Game less than 36 hours before things get underway.

Follow @craigcalcaterra