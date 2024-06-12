There’s still smoke surrounding Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight and Ole Miss

The rollercoaster of recruiting is starting to hit Notre Dame football and its 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight.

The Mississippi native is coming off a weekend where he dominated the completion at the OT7 Championships, falling just short of a title but taking him MVP honors.

As we have seen previously, there has been some smoke surrounding Knight’s home state school Ole Miss. On Wednesday, 247Sports recruiting insider Tom Loy reiterated those sentiments, saying “there’s absolutely smoke to Ole Miss and Deuce Knight.” He claims that the Rebels really want him in their class.

Many of us don’t believe the chatter, especially considering Knight continues to recruit for the Irish along with multiple visits to South Bend.

“There’s absolutely smoke to Ole Miss and Deuce Knight… Ole Miss badly wants to land him.”@TomLoy247 says Notre Dame has heavy competition to keep 4⭐️ QB Deuce Knight in the fold | @Andrew_Ivins | @Rebels247 pic.twitter.com/ACFtSeTgvF — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 12, 2024

There is no doubt in my mind that this recruitment will go on until Knight signs with a school. The hope is that he stays with his Notre Dame pledge.

