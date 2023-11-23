Still smarting over being swept at Mohegan Sun, RI basketball finds its focus vs. JWU

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The reality of a matchup like this is the deciding run will eventually come.

It arrived midway through the second half for the University of Rhode Island. It was the end of any flickering upset hopes for Johnson & Wales.

Division I eventually did what it’s supposed to do against Division III — win handily. The Rams coasted into Thanksgiving on the back of this 97-59 triumph Wednesday afternoon at the Ryan Center.

Zek Montgomery provided a spark and Brandon Weston heated up from distance. Their combined efforts helped drive URI to a 22-0 burst, one that lasted for 6:33. That’s how long the Wildcats went between points, and what was a 45-36 game turned into the expected rout.

“We were still in that mode of feeling sorry for ourselves,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “We felt sorry for ourselves this morning in shootaround.”

The Rams were swept over a pair of weekend games at Mohegan Sun, dropping contests with Northwestern and Washington State by double figures. It was their first real dose of adversity on the young season, and a group that struggled like they did in 2022-23 doesn’t figure to have an endless reserve of confidence. The mood started to change when Weston splashed three second-half 3-pointers, a sizzling streak that carried him to a career-high 17 points.

More: Mohegan Sun wasn't a good bet for Rhode Island basketball, who dropped both games in Conn.

More: Northwestern starts fast and Rhode Island basketball never catches up; here's what happened.

“After last weekend, I was just in practice really trying to get going and get to full speed,” Weston said. “Just staying consistent and staying in that training room.”

URI will host a team dinner for its players and support staff on Thursday night. They’ll arrive feeling ready to celebrate the holiday together. This result ensured it — let's see how the Rams got it done.

Rams guard Brandon Weston lunges for the ball as Johnson and Wales forward Izaiah Shaw-Glen grabs it under the URI net in the second half.

Brandon Weston finds his gear

Weston (knee) missed a home win over Wagner. He played just four minutes against the Wildcats and was scoreless in 20 minutes against the Cougars.

That made this outburst all the more welcome. He soared off the left side for a reverse layup late in the first half and started rolling out of the locker room. Weston pumped in nine straight points on jumpers from the right wing, left wing and right corner.

“I’m happy for Brandon,” Miller said. “His knee swells up on him right before last week, and he was off to a good start. He’s worked extremely hard.”

URI closed 6-for-13 from deep in the second half after a dismal 1-for-8 start. Montgomery and Jaden House each closed 2-for-4 from beyond the arc while joining Weston, Luis Kortright and Jeremy Foumena in double figures.

“It’s like a crazy feeling,” Weston said. “Once you hit your first shot, you feel like you can just keep shooting.”

Rams Zek Montgomery going in for a shot against Jonah Phang of Johnson and Wales in the second half.

More: Jared Grasso talks about his resignation as Bryant basketball head coach. Here's what he said.

Rams' bench plays starring role in win

Cam Estevez was unavailable for this one after suffering an injury (right wrist) and leaving Tuesday’s practice.

The freshman guard sat in street clothes and wore a soft splint. His backcourt minutes were up for grabs after two strong games at Mohegan Sun, and Always Wright stepped in. He finished with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and a late steal that led to a highlight left-handed jam.

“I think that’s just the mindset of our team,” Wright said. “Next man up — everybody is always ready. Everybody stays locked in.”

Kortright finished with 12 points and no turnovers in his 28 minutes while House added 16 points in as many minutes. Wright’s 22 minutes off the bench led the reserves, and his plus-38 rating happened partly thanks to a 44-0 shutout posted by the Rams off the bench.

Josaphat Bilau makes much-anticipated return

Josaphat Bilau checked in with 11 minutes to play in the first half, ending nearly a year of rehab and recovery from a major knee injury he had suffered in December.

Bilau didn’t play again after an overtime home win against UMass Lowell. It was his fifth consecutive start, and he was beginning to carve out a role in what proved to be a thin URI frontcourt. Bilau hit double figures in three of his eight games last season, including 16 points in a home loss to Providence.

“I’ve never seen a guy rehab or work harder,” Miller said. “He’s practiced step by step all the way to today.”

Tyson Brown played just 11 minutes while starting at one forward spot. Foumena logged 18 off the bench and Bilau played another eight. That rotation up front along with freshman starter David Fuchs, who closed with a game-high 13 rebounds, could be in flux when Yale visits for a Sunday afternoon tip.

“He gets us another long, big body out there,” Miller said. “And he’s smart.”

URI walk-ons play valuable minutes

The Rams ended this one with all three walk-ons in the lineup.

Jimmy Ball, Jameson Smith and Ray Allen III each hit the score sheet inside the final 1:38. Ball’s layup inside, Smith’s short jumper and Allen’s drive down the right accounted for their team’s final six points.

“If I asked you to play defense for 2½ straight hours and you didn’t get to touch the ball, how would you feel?” Miller said. “Would you be excited? Those guys are.”

Weston and Wright both credited that three-man unit for their consistent effort in practice. Allen had a special visitor behind the home bench to witness his first points in college. His father, Ray, the legend at Connecticut and future Hall of Famer, was among several family members in attendance.

“It was great seeing them shine,” Wright said. “They work harder than anybody in practice.”

Johnson & Wales was led by former Cranston East standout Aireus Raspberry, who racked up 30 points on 5-for-9 shooting from deep. Josh Zangerle added 10 of his 16 points in the opening half.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

JOHNSON & WALES (RI) (0-1): Phang 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw-Glen 3-5 0-1 8, Duke 2-8 1-2 5, Raspberry 11-23 3-4 30, Zangerle 7-19 0-2 16, Jemison 0-2 0-0 0, Mumford 0-1 0-2 0, Botolino 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Sawtelle 0-1 0-0 0, Kourouma 0-0 0-0 0, Weeden 0-1 0-0 0, Ibiyemi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-64 4-11 59.

RHODE ISLAND (4-2): Brown 1-2 2-4 4, Fuchs 2-6 3-4 7, House 7-14 0-0 16, Kortright 3-3 6-8 12, Montgomery 6-10 0-0 14, Wright 2-6 3-5 7, Weston 6-9 2-2 17, Foumena 4-8 2-4 10, Dubsky 0-2 2-4 2, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Bilau 0-1 0-0 0, Ball 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 35-69 20-31 97.

Halftime — Rhode Island 37-26. 3-point goals — Johnson & Wales (RI) 9-25 (Raspberry 5-9, Shaw-Glen 2-4, Zangerle 2-9, Sawtelle 0-1, Duke 0-2); Rhode Island 7-21 (Weston 3-3, House 2-4, Montgomery 2-4, Allen 0-1, Ball 0-1, Bilau 0-1, Dubsky 0-1, Foumena 0-1, Smith 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Wright 0-3). Rebounds — Johnson & Wales (RI) 23 (Duke 5), Rhode Island 52 (Fuchs 13). Assists — Johnson & Wales (RI) 8 (Raspberry 3), Rhode Island 16 (Wright 4). Total fouls — Johnson & Wales (RI) 20, Rhode Island 12. A — 3,584 (7,657).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island basketball routs Johnson & Wales Wednesday at Ryan Center