One blowout later, still No. 7: Texas doesn't make a move in College Football Playoff poll

Texas still has work to do — both in Saturday's Big 12 championship game in Arlington and in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee.

The Longhorns again were No. 7 in the next-to-last CFP rankings that were released Tuesday night. Texas has been No. 7 in all four previous CFP polls released by the committee. This is the final update that the committee will release this season. The four semifinalists for the College Football Playoff will be announced at 11 a.m. Sunday.

In the rankings, Texas (11-1) still trails four undefeated adversaries in No. 1 Georgia (12-0), No. 2 Michigan (12-0), No. 3 Washington (12-0) and No. 4 Florida State (12-0). The Longhorns are additionally ranked behind two one-loss teams in No. 5 Oregon (11-1) and No. 6 Ohio State (11-1).

In an interview with ESPN, CFP Committee chair Boo Corrigan was pressed on why Texas is ranked behind Oregon. Both teams have a close loss − Oregon was beaten 36-33 at Washington on Oct. 14 while Texas was beaten at a neutral site by No. 12 Oklahoma by a last-second touchdown − on their records. Oregon is coming off a 31-7 win over No. 18 Oregon State, which is the Ducks' only win over a team ranked by the committee this week.

"Coming out of last week and the way they played an Oregon State team that we really respect as a group, held them to seven points as opposed to 34, which they have averaged on the year," Corrigan said. "The season (quarterback) Bo Nix is having, 78% completion percentage, they just continue to impress the committee with both the offense and the defense."

As a follow-up, ESPN anchor Rece Davis asked if the scores of Texas Tech's games against Oregon and Texas had been considered. Oregon beat Texas Tech by a 38-30 score on Sept. 9. Last week, UT beat the Red Raiders by 50 points.

"We look at everything as we've talked about each week that we've been here," Corrigan said. "We're not looking relying on one single data point, one single game. We're through 13 weeks right now and making sure that as we do go through it, we are comparing everything that is going on over the course of the year."

Texas will get a chance to make its final case before the committee on Saturday. In the Big 12 Championship Game, UT will face off against No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-3).

Beating Oklahoma State would give Texas three wins over top-25 teams on its resume. An Alabama team that Texas beat in September was was ranked eighth this week and a Kansas State that UT upended earlier this month was ranked 25th.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat smile as they walk off the field after beating the Kansas Jayhawks at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Making CFP would be first for Texas, who last won national championship in 2005

The Longhorns will also need to do a little bit of scoreboard watching this weekend. Washington and Oregon will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night. Saturday's schedule features Georgia meeting Alabama (11-1) in the SEC championship game, Michigan battling No. 16 Iowa (10-2) for the Big Ten title and Florida State attempting to knock off No. 14 Louisville (10-2) for the ACC crown. Ohio State will not participate in a conference championship contest.

Texas is looking to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time. The Longhorns' last appearance in a national championship game was made in 2009 under the Bowl Championship Series system.

Making the College Football Playoff would be a historic feat for Texas. Since 2014, none of the playoff's semifinalists were ranked lower than sixth in the penultimate rankings.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football is still No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff poll