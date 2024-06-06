Will Still set to be named RC Lens manager

Foot Mercato understand that Will Still is set to replace Franck Haise as manager of RC Lens imminently. His arrival could be announced as early as this weekend.

Haise’s long-awaited move to OGC Nice was confirmed on Thursday. The Frenchman had made the decision not to remain at Les Sang et Or following the departure of CEO Arnaud Pouille. A new era is set to commence therefore at the Bollaert and it will be Still who will take the place in the dugout.

The Englishman, who has repeatedly expressed a desire to return to England, parted ways with Stade de Reims two games before the end of the Ligue 1 season. Free to openly discuss a move, the former manager of Les Stadistes has been linked with moves to the EFL Championship, notably to Sunderland and Norwich City.

However, he now looks set to remain in Ligue 1. Foot Mercato report that talks between Lens and Still are at a very advanced stage and bar a dramatic change in the situation, his arrival will be made official, either this weekend or early next week.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle