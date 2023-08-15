'I still do the same thing': Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat recall Jim Schwartz's work on Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The nostalgia ran deep for Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox as he watched the Browns arrive for Monday's joint practice at the NovaCare Complex.

Cox looked one way, and he saw safety Rodney McLeod, one of his fellow defensive starters from the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl championship team. He looked another way, and there was Eagles defensive coordinator-turned-Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the coach whose scheme they turned into one of the best defenses in the league.

Even with a 85-minute full-contact practice awaiting moments later, the six-time Pro Bowler had to make sure he at least tried to say hello.

"I haven't caught up with Rodney yet, but I'm sure I will," Cox said after practice. "Obviously, he's been a teammate for some years. We talked in offseason. So like I said, it's always good, seeing Schwartz, seeing some guys. It's always good to see those guys and see how they're doing, see how their family doing. So, like I said, it's good."

Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox, left, and Javon Hargrave celebrate Hargrave's sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago.

That wouldn't be the way Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat remembered the first time he crossed paths with Schwartz, who spent five seasons between 2016-2020 in Philadelphia. Sweat was a fourth-round pick for the Eagles out of Florida State in 2018 when he was introduced to the demanding defensive boss.

As is the case with any rookie, there's a natural hesitancy that comes with just making an adjustment to the highest level of football. Hesitancy, though, is not a word Schwartz has in his vocabulary.

A defensive end who hesitates? That might as well be heresy to the gospel of Schwartz.

"I remember he always told me, 'If you hesitate, if you hesitate again, I'm going to have to get you up out of here.'" Sweat said. "So, ever since then, I'm just going."

Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and returns it for a touchdown on Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Sweat played just nine games that rookie season under Schwartz. He became a full-time rotational piece with the very rare start by the time Schwartz left after the 2020 season.

However, even with Schwartz gone, the message still resonates for Sweat, who was a Pro Bowler in 2021. He's recorded 18.5 of his 28.5 career sacks in the last two seasons, including 11 in the regular season last year.

Sweat, who also had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in last year's playoffs, said the approach remains consistent even having gone through Jonathan Gannon and, now, Sean Desai as his defensive coordinator.

"Oh, shoot, I still do the same thing," Sweat said. "It's just attack, attack, attack. Get off the ball. … So, yeah, we still do the same thing. It's an attack defense. It's got me where I am today."

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz talks with players during practice on May 31 in Berea.

That attacking style starts with Schwartz's demanding approach to everyone associated with his defense. If you're associated with his beloved defensive line, those demands are ratcheted up even more.

It happened to Eagles defenders such as Cox, Sweat and Brandon Graham. Those players can understand it happening to the likes of Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson.

"I still remember the first time he ripped me," Cox said. "He don't care how much money you make, he don't care how many years you've been in the league. His expectation of you is to go out and practice hard, and that's what he wants you to do."

