Still running for Gavin: All-ages track meet to honor Griffin, raise funds for suicide prevention

A mini track meet for athletes of all ages to honor Gavin Griffin will be held at the Lewis Cass track, 6422 IN-218, from 6 until 10 p.m. this Friday night.

Lew Cass girls track and field coach, Megan Mannering, had been trying to think of a way to honor the athlete, who died on Aug. 31, 2023. He was 16.

Mannering coaches Gavin’s twin sister, Aftin, and got to know her brother as a result.

“He really lit up in the track season,” said Mannering. “He really loved track. I thought it would be cool to do something different but also celebrate the season that Gavin really seemed to love.”

The event is open to all ages and includes eight races: one-mile, 100-meters, 400-meters, 3000-meters, 800-meters, 200-meters, 5000-meters and 4x400-meter relay. Registration is $20 for unlimited events. All money raised will go towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

A free will donation option will also be available for spectators.

Before the 400, Gavin’s best race, the event will pause for 53.1 seconds to honor him. The length represents the time he ran when he finished third at state in middle school.

Mannering remembers Gavin as a student athlete who was always working to improve himself.

“He would come up to the track with his sister and his mom and they would practice outside of track practice,” she recalled. “I would help him with his block starts. The time that really stood out to me was their freshmen year at Hamilton Heights. Aftin had a spectacular meet and he was really cheering for her but on the other side of that, Gavin was the only freshmen to make finals in the 400. That really stood out to me, like ‘this kid is gonna be really special.’ In the previous year he had made it to state in middle school in the 400. I think he was just starting to come in on his own.”

If there was an instance when the boys’ team canceled track practice, Gavin would show up and practice alongside his sister and the girls’ track team.

Mannering called Gavin a loving person and his sister’s biggest supporter. They were also fierce competitors, she said.

After Gavin’s death, Mannering reached out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and found their resources very helpful.

“I did a lot of research on my own and then as a community of coaches we all talked about it a lot,” she said. “It’s been hard.”

She said there have been many conversations about mental health at Lewis Cass since losing Gavin and student Dalton Eades, who died on Jan. 22 at the age of 14. The school held a mental health awareness convocation and walk towards the end of the school year.

“Since I’m only the girls coach I’ve always been intentional in the conversations I have,” she said. “I have something that I refer to as team talk where we just sit down and talk. Sometimes it’s more fun and sometimes it’s more serious.”

Overall, Mannering hopes the tone of the event will be that of a fun celebration.

“We are going to have some fun, play some music, be competitive and celebrate Gavin,” she said.

Those interested in running may register day-of for events at the track.

Runners should be at the event an hour before their race begins. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and there will be a check-in tent for runners.

After registering, runners will also be entered into a raffle for prizes that include a free pair of Brooks shoes from Keslings, a $50 Keslings gift card and two $25 Goodr gift cards.

A videographer will also be onsite for those who would like to share and record their memories of Gavin.

A Go Fund Me page is available for those unable to attend who would like to contribute: https://tinyurl.com/59vkrnn7.