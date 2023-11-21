Is there still a route to the CFP for Texas? See the latest bowl projections for the Longhorns.

Texas controls its own destiny if it wants to play in the Big 12 championship game. The Longhorns need to win out — in Friday's regular-season finale against Texas Tech, and then next week's conference title game — and get some help if they want to improve their bowl chances, several projections say.

The Longhorns are still No. 7 ahead of the release of Tuesday evening's new CFP poll, behind unbeaten Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Washington and No. 6 Oregon, the only other one-loss team ahead of Texas. Oregon also controls its destiny with a game against rival Oregon State this week to meet No. 5 Washington in the Pac-12 title game.

Multiple scenarios: Texas did not clinch a title game spot due to Big 12 tiebreakers

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) celebrates a defensive stop during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa.

Here's a breakdown of bowl predictions for the Longhorns that we're seeing following their 26-16 victory over Iowa State:

Predicting a Fiesta Bowl, not a College Football Playoff for Texas

Last week, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm had Texas in the College Football Playoff in the No. 4 spot. But this week, he moved Oregon into that spot after their 49-13 win over Arizona State. For Palm, the odds are not in Texas' favor based on Oregon's résumé, but also assumes the Ducks clap back at the Huskies in their conference championship.

"It is apparent that there is nothing Texas can do to give the committee a reason to jump them over Oregon should the Ducks win the Pac-12 Championship Game," Palm wrote. "The win at Alabama is not carrying enough weight to hold off Oregon."

Palm has Texas playing Tulane in the Fiesta Bowl, a destination Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey agrees with for Texas, albeit against Washington instead. The Longhorns and the Huskies played each other last year in the Alamo Bowl, a 27-20 loss for Texas.

Does injury to Florida State QB Jordan Travis boost Texas' CFP hopes?

After agreeing about Texas landing at the Cotton Bowl last week, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach aren't of equal minds now.

Bonagura is unchanged with predicting Texas will see Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl, but Bonagura suggests Texas will make the College Football Playoff after Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis' injury. He says Florida State will end up in the Cotton Bowl instead and face Alabama.

Texas in the Cotton Bowl remains a safe bet

24/7 Sports' Brad Crawford still has Texas in the Cotton Bowl, but now against Missouri, not Ole Miss. The route to the CFP for the Longhorns requires dominance and luck, Crawford writes.

"Texas needs Alabama and Washington to lose in their respective conference championship games and it would help if the Longhorns beat their challenger into submission."

