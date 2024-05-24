Still rolling: TU over Charlotte, now 2-0 in AAC tourney

Still rolling: TU over Charlotte, now 2-0 in AAC tourney

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane is the highest seed left in the American Athletic Conference tournament, with a loss. Top seed East Carolina lost to Wichita State, and second seed UTSA was eliminated. Meantime, the third seeded Green Wave defeat Charlotte 7-5.

Colin Tuft broke a 5 all tie in the 8th with a two run homer.

Teo Banks with three for three, with a homer and two doubles.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.