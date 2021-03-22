Still perfect: Gonzaga cruises to Sweet 16 with 87-71 victory over No. 8 Oklahoma
The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated.
Behind a 30-point, 13-rebound performance from Drew Timme, the Zags took down No. 8 Oklahoma in a hard-fought 84-70 battle in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
The Gonzaga forward credited his team’s blueprint for success in guiding them to another victory in the tournament.
“Just a great game plan,” Timme told CBS sideline reporter Lauren Shehadi. “We just took what the defense gave us. It feels good to come out on top, especially against such a good team like Oklahoma.”
What's next? The winner of five-seeded Creighton and 13-seeded Ohio will face Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.