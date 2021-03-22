Still perfect: Gonzaga cruises to Sweet 16 with 87-71 victory over No. 8 Oklahoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsey Wisniewski
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Still perfect: Gonzaga cruises to Sweet 16 with 87-71 victory over No. 8 Oklahoma originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated.

Behind a 30-point, 13-rebound performance from Drew Timme, the Zags took down No. 8 Oklahoma in a hard-fought 84-70 battle in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gonzaga forward credited his team’s blueprint for success in guiding them to another victory in the tournament.  

“Just a great game plan,” Timme told CBS sideline reporter Lauren Shehadi. “We just took what the defense gave us. It feels good to come out on top, especially against such a good team like Oklahoma.”

Two games down, four to go. Gonzaga now advances to the Sweet 16 for sixth-consecutive NCAA Tournament (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021), the best streak among all men’s college basketball teams. The Bulldogs have now also won 25 games in a row by 10 or more points.

How sweet it is! Here’s a look at how Zags fans and media reacted as the dance continues:

What's next? The winner of five-seeded Creighton and 13-seeded Ohio will face Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.

Recommended Stories