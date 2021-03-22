Still perfect: Gonzaga cruises to Sweet 16 with 87-71 victory over No. 8 Oklahoma originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated.

Behind a 30-point, 13-rebound performance from Drew Timme, the Zags took down No. 8 Oklahoma in a hard-fought 84-70 battle in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gonzaga forward credited his team’s blueprint for success in guiding them to another victory in the tournament.

“Just a great game plan,” Timme told CBS sideline reporter Lauren Shehadi. “We just took what the defense gave us. It feels good to come out on top, especially against such a good team like Oklahoma.”

Two games down, four to go. Gonzaga now advances to the Sweet 16 for sixth-consecutive NCAA Tournament (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021), the best streak among all men’s college basketball teams. The Bulldogs have now also won 25 games in a row by 10 or more points.

How sweet it is! Here’s a look at how Zags fans and media reacted as the dance continues:

TIMME!!!



Go Zags!! — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) March 22, 2021

Another W for the Zags ✔️



Gonzaga advances to the Sweet 16 behind a 30-point performance from Drew Timme. pic.twitter.com/8b3W4LgTN4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2021

4 more, Zags. 4 more — Inside The Kennel (@InsideTheKennel) March 22, 2021

ZAGS WIN ‼️‼️‼️🔥 — kristi (@kristij7gohawks) March 22, 2021

Drew Timme DOMINATED for the Zags. 💪 pic.twitter.com/u1FCiGlpXl — theScore (@theScore) March 22, 2021

Gonzaga with a great cover. May even rank them after that — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 22, 2021

Drew Timme leads No. 1 Gonzaga with 30 PTS & 12 REB over Oklahoma to advance to Sweet 16 🐶 pic.twitter.com/RFHuTJzIph — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021

Gonzaga is going back to the Sweet Sixteen!



Will anyone stop them on their quest for their first title? (Via @marchmadness) pic.twitter.com/ksAU9D8941 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 22, 2021

What's next? The winner of five-seeded Creighton and 13-seeded Ohio will face Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.