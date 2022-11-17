Still perfect: Arkansas rolls South Dakota State ahead of Maui

The Arkansas basketball team has certainly looked worthy of its No. 9 ranking in the country through three games.

The Razorbacks’ most recent victim was South Dakota State as the Hogs took a 71-53 win Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena. The victory kept Arkansas perfect before its first real test of the season: Monday through Wednesday in the Maui Invitational.

Ricky Council led four Arkansas players in double figures with 19 points. Arkansas limited the Jackrabbits to 32% shooting from the floor and 19% from 3-point range. They also forced 20 turnovers and scored 23 points off of them.

Devo Davis (13), Trevon Brazile (13) and Jordan Walsh (10) joined Council in double figures. Brazile added 10 rebounds.

Walsh left with about 15 minutes remaining. He was helped to the locker room nursing his left leg, but he returned to the bench with about nine minutes left and appeared to be walking normally.

Arkansas will play its first game in Hawaii against Louisville on Monday afternoon.

