Still One Or Two Sticking Points In Contract Talks Between Inter Milan & Serie A Winning Coach

There are still a couple of hurdles to overcome in contract extension talks between Inter Milan and Simone Inzaghi.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the duration of the contract could be key.

Yesterday, Inter met with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti.

The club and agent are aiming to get things moving quickly as far as a contract extension for Inzaghi.

The 48-year-old is currently under contract with Inter until the end of next June. He signed his most recent extension last summer.

Naturally, Inter want to tie Inzaghi down on a new deal.

And there is not too much distance between the parties in negotiations.

But there is still a potential sticking point. And the Corriere suggest that there may need to be a compromise between wages and duration of the new deal.

By all accounts, Inter are offering Inzaghi a new deal worth around €6.5 million net per season plus add-ons.

And there is already an agreement between the club and coach as far as wages go.

Meanwhile, reports have long suggested that Inter are ready to offer a contract until the end of June 2027.

That is a bit of a departure from the policy of Inter CEO Beppe Marotta. The veteran executive typically prefers to only offer coaches one-season bumper deals.

But the Nerazzurri would make an exception for Inzaghi.

However, according to the Corriere, Inter’s aim has in fact been a deal until the end of June 2026 that contains an option of a further season.

On the other hand, Inzaghi and his agent are seeking a guaranteed two-year extension.

The Corriere report that the parties could find an agreement if Inzaghi agrees to slightly lower than the €6.5 million net per wages for the guarantee rather than option going to the end of June 2027.