With still no word on a starting quarterback at NSU, coach highlights others who excelled in first fall scrimmage

NORFOLK — Last week, Norfolk State football coach Dawson Odums was looking for confirmation. This week, he’s looking for the “follow-up.”

The Spartans are in the midst of a quarterback battle — one that appears to have been narrowed down to incumbent starter Otto Kuhns and two new transfers in Cameron Sapp and Deuce Lee.

Odums said a week ago that the team’s first scrimmage on Saturday would provide some confirmation on an emerging starter.

While he didn’t call out a specific player by name in Tuesday’s media availability, Odums seems confident that his guy is solidifying himself as the starter.

“I think we confirmed what we thought,” Odums said. “We feel like we know who that guy is. Now, can that guy take a pretty good scrimmage and carry it over into the next week or is he going to have some setbacks? So now we’re looking for the follow-up — how you follow up a decent day. Do you come back and work hard? Are you mentally locked in? That, to me, lets me know we got the right guy.”

In the portion of Tuesday’s practice open to the media, Kuhns once again was taking reps with the first-team offense. He was typically followed by Sapp and then Lee, who ran with the second and third teams, respectively.

Regardless, Odums felt all three quarterbacks showed some positives in the scrimmage that ran about 76 plays.

“The command of the offense was there,” Odums said. “We had three quarterbacks that rotated in there and they had really good command. I thought we moved the ball. When we had a bad play … the way we handled ourselves emotionally, which is big for the quarterback positions, I thought we took some steps forward in that.”

Odums also continued his praise for the development of the offensive line.

“I thought our O-line played above average,” Odums said. “I thought we did some really good things, especially that first five. That first five of ours is pretty good and the whole key is keeping them healthy and making sure we get to the gate safe.”

Old Dominion transfer Aaron Moore caught Odum’s eyes at wide receiver during the scrimmage. The 6-foot wideout had two catches for 46 yards and a couple of touchdowns, Odums said.

Moore never fully blossomed after he led ODU in receiving during his sophomore season in 2019. Now with Norfolk State, he has been taking reps with the first-team offense during camp.

“He’s a very explosive guy for us,” Odums said. “He stretches the field and does a really good job.”

During spring practice, Odums harped on the need to improve a run defense that allowed a conference-worst average of 209.2 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. In Saturday’s scrimmage, he felt the defense performed well and showed it had made strides in stopping the run.

“The pursuit to the football was there,” Odums said. “The run fits were there. That’s what we really tried to work on that side, just making sure we eliminate big gains. (The offense) had an 11- and a 12-yard gain in the running game, but other than that, the fits were pretty good on defense.”

A trio of young linebackers stuck out to Odums during the scrimmage. Redshirt sophomore and Miami (Ohio) transfer Daylan Long — brother of former Spartans linebacker Tyler Long — made an impressive mark in the scrimmage.

“I thought he was very productive, very disruptive,” Odums said. “He did a lot of good things. His speed is something you got to account for and his football savvy. He’s a tough kid, he’s a tough football player, a tough young man that executes and plays the game full-speed all the time. He’s not one of those guys you’ve got to tell to turn it on.”

The other two notable linebackers are redshirt sophomore Terique Miles and true freshman AJ Richardson. Both used the scrimmage to help solidify their cases to earn reps with the starting defense, Odums said.

