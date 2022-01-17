Still no votes for Florida in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Adam Dubbin
3 min read

Florida basketball finally got in the Southeastern Conference win column on Saturday on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks after dropping its first three games of league play for its worst SEC start since the early 80s. Despite the solid victory, the voters in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll for Week 10 saw no reason to add the Gators to their ballots.

Since the last poll update, UF beat USC but also lost one at home against a short-handed LSU Tigers in a game that Florida had plenty of chances to win but ultimately seized defeat from the jaws of victory. Now after four games played, the Gators sit at 1-3 in conference play with a stretch of four games in eight days coming up.

Speaking of the SEC, the Auburn Tigers climbed up to No. 2 this week and are a threat to take the top spot any time now, while the Kentucky Wildcats come in at No. 12, LSU at No. 16, and the Tennessee Volunteers the final spot at No. 25. The Alabama Crimson Tide was the only other conference school to earn votes after dropping out of the top 25.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

14-2

787 (23)

+1

2

Auburn

16-1

759 (8)

+2

3

Arizona

14-1

687 (1)

+3

4

Purdue

14-2

647

+1

5

Duke

14-2

643

+3

6

Baylor

15-2

642

-5

7

Kansas

14-2

611

+3

8

Wisconsin

14-2

546

+5

9

UCLA

11-2

530

-6

10

Houston

15-2

491

+1

11

Villanova

13-4

479

+3

12

Kentucky

14-3

419

+5

13

Michigan St

14-3

366

-4

14

Iowa St

14-3

326

+2

15

USC

14-2

322

-8

16

LSU

15-2

300

-4

17

Illinois

13-3

297

+7

18

Ohio St

11-4

263

-3

19

Texas Tech

13-4

261

20

Xavier

13-3

252

+1

21

Providence

14-2

227

-1

22

Texas

13-4

103

23

Colorado St

13-1

75

+4

24

Loyola-Chicago

13-2

60

+5

25

Tennessee

11-5

52

-2

25

Connecticut

11-4

52

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

