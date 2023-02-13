Still no votes for Florida basketball in AP Poll

Another week, another AP Poll absent a single vote for Todd Golden’s team.

Florida basketball has suffered three-straight conference losses since its home win over the then-second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to start the month. It has been a disaster in the subsequent games for the Gators as they have been outplayed by not just one of the nation’s best teams in the Alabama Crimson Tide, but also a struggling Kentucky Wildcats squad and an overmatched Vanderbilt Commodores team.

And so the Orange and Blue continues to sit on the outside looking in when it comes to the AP Poll. Many bracketologies have also been booting Florida from its bubbles as the Gators sit just one game over .500 overall and an even record in conference play.

Next up for Florida are the Ole Miss Rebels who come to Gainesville to take on the Gators inside the O’Connell Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be either watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

