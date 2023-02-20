Still no votes for Florida basketball in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Florida basketball split its two games this week, earning a home win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night before getting routed on the road by the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Gators lost its best player Colin Castleton halfway through their game against the Rebs which has pretty much sealed the deal on the 2022-23 season for the Orange and Blue.

Unsurprisingly, Florida remains voteless in Week 16 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released Monday, continuing a long run of futility in both major polls.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by three schools in the top 25, led by the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, followed by the Tennessee Volunteers at No. 13 and Texas A&M Aggies at No. 25. The Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers also received votes with eight and two, respectively.

Next up for Florida are the Wildcats, who travel to Gainesville to face the Gators on Wednesday, Feb. 22, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN or ESPN2 (to be announced) or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Houston 25-2 791 (24) +1 2 Alabama 23-4 753 (6) -1 3 UCLA 23-4 716 +1 4 Kansas 22-5 693 (1) +3 5 Purdue 24-4 669 -2 6 Virginia 21-4 638 (1) – 7 Arizona 24-4 607 +1 8 Texas 21-6 558 -3 9 Marquette 21-6 515 +1 10 Baylor 20-7 512 -1 11 Miami 22-5 437 +2 12 Gonzaga 23-5 431 – 13 Tennessee 20-7 398 -2 14 Saint Mary’s 24-5 349 +3 15 Xavier 20-7 309 +1 16 Kansas State 20-7 299 -2 17 Indiana 19-8 288 -2 18 Providence 20-7 226 +3 19 Creighton 18-9 225 – 20 San Diego State 21-5 180 – 21 Iowa State 17-9 174 -3 22 Northwestern 20-7 148 +4 23 Connecticut 20-7 128 – 24 North Carolina St 21-7 93 -2 25 Texas A&M 20-7 87 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Texas Christian

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 64; Florida Atlantic 14; Pittsburgh 13; Duke 13; Maryland 10; Kentucky 8; Oral Roberts 6; Boise St. 6; Texas Tech 4; Iowa 4; Auburn 2; Rutgers 1; Oklahoma State 1

