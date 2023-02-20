Still no votes for Florida basketball in USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Florida basketball split its two games this week, earning a home win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night before getting routed on the road by the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Gators lost its best player Colin Castleton halfway through their game against the Rebs which has pretty much sealed the deal on the 2022-23 season for the Orange and Blue.
Unsurprisingly, Florida remains voteless in Week 16 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released Monday, continuing a long run of futility in both major polls.
The Southeastern Conference is represented by three schools in the top 25, led by the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, followed by the Tennessee Volunteers at No. 13 and Texas A&M Aggies at No. 25. The Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers also received votes with eight and two, respectively.
Next up for Florida are the Wildcats, who travel to Gainesville to face the Gators on Wednesday, Feb. 22, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN or ESPN2 (to be announced) or heard on the Gator Sports Network.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
25-2
791 (24)
+1
2
23-4
753 (6)
-1
3
UCLA
23-4
716
+1
4
Kansas
22-5
693 (1)
+3
5
Purdue
24-4
669
-2
6
Virginia
21-4
638 (1)
–
7
Arizona
24-4
607
+1
8
21-6
558
-3
9
Marquette
21-6
515
+1
10
Baylor
20-7
512
-1
11
Miami
22-5
437
+2
12
Gonzaga
23-5
431
–
13
20-7
398
-2
14
Saint Mary’s
24-5
349
+3
15
Xavier
20-7
309
+1
16
Kansas State
20-7
299
-2
17
Indiana
19-8
288
-2
18
Providence
20-7
226
+3
19
Creighton
18-9
225
–
20
San Diego State
21-5
180
–
21
Iowa State
17-9
174
-3
22
Northwestern
20-7
148
+4
23
Connecticut
20-7
128
–
24
North Carolina St
21-7
93
-2
25
20-7
87
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Texas Christian
Others Receiving Votes
Texas Christian 64; Florida Atlantic 14; Pittsburgh 13; Duke 13; Maryland 10; Kentucky 8; Oral Roberts 6; Boise St. 6; Texas Tech 4; Iowa 4; Auburn 2; Rutgers 1; Oklahoma State 1
