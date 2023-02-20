Still no votes for Florida basketball in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read

Florida basketball split its two games this week, earning a home win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night before getting routed on the road by the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Gators lost its best player Colin Castleton halfway through their game against the Rebs which has pretty much sealed the deal on the 2022-23 season for the Orange and Blue.

Unsurprisingly, Florida remains voteless in Week 16 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released Monday, continuing a long run of futility in both major polls.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by three schools in the top 25, led by the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, followed by the Tennessee Volunteers at No. 13 and Texas A&M Aggies at No. 25. The Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers also received votes with eight and two, respectively.

Next up for Florida are the Wildcats, who travel to Gainesville to face the Gators on Wednesday, Feb. 22, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN or ESPN2 (to be announced) or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

25-2

791 (24)

+1

2

Alabama

23-4

753 (6)

-1

3

UCLA

23-4

716

+1

4

Kansas

22-5

693 (1)

+3

5

Purdue

24-4

669

-2

6

Virginia

21-4

638 (1)

7

Arizona

24-4

607

+1

8

Texas

21-6

558

-3

9

Marquette

21-6

515

+1

10

Baylor

20-7

512

-1

11

Miami

22-5

437

+2

12

Gonzaga

23-5

431

13

Tennessee

20-7

398

-2

14

Saint Mary’s

24-5

349

+3

15

Xavier

20-7

309

+1

16

Kansas State

20-7

299

-2

17

Indiana

19-8

288

-2

18

Providence

20-7

226

+3

19

Creighton

18-9

225

20

San Diego State

21-5

180

21

Iowa State

17-9

174

-3

22

Northwestern

20-7

148

+4

23

Connecticut

20-7

128

24

North Carolina St

21-7

93

-2

25

Texas A&M

20-7

87

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Texas Christian

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 64; Florida Atlantic 14; Pittsburgh 13; Duke 13; Maryland 10; Kentucky 8; Oral Roberts 6; Boise St. 6; Texas Tech 4; Iowa 4Auburn 2Rutgers 1; Oklahoma State 1

More Basketball!

Florida basketball's run of futility continues in AP Poll

Florida drops sharply in KenPom rankings after Arkansas loss

Razorbacks loss sends Gators tumbling in ESPN's Basketball Power Index

Gators slip slightly in NET rankings after Arkansas loss

Pat Dooley breaks down Florida basketball's beatdown at Arkansas

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

Recommended Stories