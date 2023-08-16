Still no separation in Indiana football’s quarterback competition

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen discussed the quarterback battle between Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson in blunt terms on Wednesday.

"No separation at this point,” Allen said.

It was the first time Allen spoke to the media since the Hoosiers held a scrimmage on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The redshirt freshmen were the only quarterbacks to get reps during the scrimmage portion of practice and those reps were split evenly between the two of them. They were splitting reps with the first- and second-team offense again on Monday during a portion of practice open to the media for a period of 11-on-11 work.

Allen preached patience from the start of fall camp when discussing the quarterback competition given their inexperience. Sorsby played at the end of a blowout loss to Penn State last year (12 snaps in total) and Jackson played in three games while at Tennessee last year (24 snaps). They have a combined 10 career pass attempts.

Another factor slowing the competition down is the time Indiana has devoted to installing the offense over the first two weeks of camp.

“When you got the whole install you deal with, I think it’s hard,” Allen said. “I think you zero in on what you are going to be, actually calling for that individual person, it helps them a lot. We’ll see more of that in the next few practices and on Saturday’s scrimmage.”

Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell told reporters last week that he would be comfortable waiting until the week of the team’s season-opener against Ohio State before making a decision.

The Hoosiers quarterback competition last year between Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle wrapped up last year on August 23 after the team’s second scrimmage.

Allen doesn’t see any downside to this year’s quarterback battle extending beyond that.

“They continue to handle the pressure of having this hanging over them,” Allen said. “I think that’s awesome cause that’s part of preparing them for the role they are going to be in, which is loaded with pressure and loaded with expectations.”

