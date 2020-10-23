As the Seahawks move toward an NFC West showdown that has been moved to prime time, it’s looking like they won’t have the cornerstone of their defense.

Safety Jamal Adams didn’t practice on Thursday, with a groin injury he suffered 25 days ago. He also didn’t practice on Wednesday.

It was believed that Adams had a chance to return after the team’s bye. For now, it’s not looking good for Adams.

Also not practicing on Thursday was guard Mike Iupati, who was limited on Wednesday with a back injury before not practicing at all today. Tackle Duane Brown, limited on Wednesday with a knee injury, didn’t practice due to a combined knee injury and rest day.

Still no practice for Jamal Adams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk